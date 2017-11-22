Caps vs. Sens Recap: All Gravy - Two Vrana Goals Stuffs Ottawa 5-2

The Capitals made a casserole of the Senators 5-2 on Wednesday night behind a superstar effort from Jakub Vrana.

The Washington Capitals bounced back quite well on Wednesday night, dropping the Ottawa Senators 5-2 at Capital One Arena and guaranteeing all the home fans a little extra gravy and stuffing for their holidays.

Here's Wednesday night's Plus/Minus:

Plus: Jakub Vrana, a point of focus for both fans and head coach Barry Trotz, recorded his first career multi-goal game and was all over the ice like hydrogen molecules.

Minus: I long for the day when lovers of jellied cranberry sauce and lovers of potpourri-style cranberry sauce can coexist in mutual respect and understanding. One day...

And now, this...

Ten more notes on the game:

1. After getting their bright red back sides handed to them at home on Monday against the Calgary Flames, how would the home squad - still very much in playoff contention just a quarter of the way through the season - respond?

2. Hark, the herald angels sing, and the Great Reunion was made true! Nicklas Backstrom and Alex Ovechkin were reunited on the top line. Would it pay dividends for the Caps?

3. Quick to say Don’t doubt me, fam was Jakub Vrana who smacked home a rebound in front of Ottawa’s crease to give the Capitals a 1-0 lead fifteen minutes into the game.

4. That would’ve been enough to send Capitals fans to the intermission happy, but Our Glorious Captain Alex Ovechkin, with just five seconds left in the period, got loose on a breakaway and slung home a ding-a-ling-linger to make it 2-0 Washington at the first break.

5. Halfway through the second period, the other Multimillion-Dollar Russian on the Roster, Evgeny Kuznetsov, donned an outfit he called Shades of Semin, ripping home a wicked wrister and in to make it 3-0 Capitals.

6. Just two minutes later, because real shooters don’t wait, Jakub Vrana advised the whole hockey world to Czech itself before it Wrecks itself, ripping home a mirror-image wrist-shot from the opposite circle, a nasty snipe that gave Washington a 4-0 lead. The assist went to Kuzy the Doozy, his 20th of the season.

7. With four minutes left in the second frame, Ottawa’s Ryan Dzingel ruined the mildly erotic goal avalanche we had all been enjoying, catching three Caps players sleeping on the lead and waltzing in to make it 4-1 Caps at the second break.

8. Ottawa’s Mike Hoffman would get one back in the final period, and Alex Chiasson would direct an empty-netter home, and the final score would record a Capitals win, 5-2.

9. Braden Holtby bounced back expertly from a Calgary-dealt shelacking, going 29-of-31 for a .935 save percentage.

10. Help us, Jakub Vrana. You’re our only hope...

Alright, savor this win! Smother it in gravy, mix it with potatoes, blend it with cranberries! Whatever it takes, enjoy it! Happy Thanksgiving, from all of us here at Japers’ Rink.