Carey Price to start Saturday vs. Buffalo Sabres; Charlie Lindgren reassigned to Laval

The Canadiens goaltender has been out since November 2

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that Carey Price will return from injury on Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres at the Bell Centre.

Carey Price jouera demain soir face aux Sabres de Buffalo. @CP0031 will face the Buffalo Sabres tomorrow night.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 24, 2017

Price has been out since he hurt himself in warmup before facing the Minnesota Wild on November 2. He gave up five goals on 26 shots in that game.

The Canadiens hope that the time off has healed his injury and got him back on his game. Price was a very uncharacteristic 3-7-1 in his 11 starts before the injury with a 3.77 GAA and .877 save percentage.

Charlie Lindgren, Antti Niemi and Al Montoya started the 10 games Price has missed. The Habs have gone 4-4-2 in the games Price has missed.

With Price returning, Lindgren’s workload was set to be significantly reduced. The decision was made to return him to the AHL, where he will reclaim the starter’s role and see plently of game action.