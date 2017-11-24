Carey Price to start Saturday vs. Buffalo Sabres; Charlie Lindgren reassigned to Laval
Carey Price to start Saturday vs. Buffalo Sabres; Charlie Lindgren reassigned to Laval
The Canadiens goaltender has been out since November 2
The Montreal Canadiens have announced that Carey Price will return from injury on Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres at the Bell Centre.
Carey Price jouera demain soir face aux Sabres de Buffalo. @CP0031 will face the Buffalo Sabres tomorrow night.#GoHabsGo— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 24, 2017
Price has been out since he hurt himself in warmup before facing the Minnesota Wild on November 2. He gave up five goals on 26 shots in that game.
The Canadiens hope that the time off has healed his injury and got him back on his game. Price was a very uncharacteristic 3-7-1 in his 11 starts before the injury with a 3.77 GAA and .877 save percentage.
Charlie Lindgren, Antti Niemi and Al Montoya started the 10 games Price has missed. The Habs have gone 4-4-2 in the games Price has missed.
With Price returning, Lindgren’s workload was set to be significantly reduced. The decision was made to return him to the AHL, where he will reclaim the starter’s role and see plently of game action.
Le gardien Charlie Lindgren est cédé au Rocket de Laval.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 24, 2017
Goaltender Charlie Lindgren was sent down to the Laval Rocket.
-
LOOK: Rangers unveil Winter Classic unis
The Rangers go with a darker blue and old-fashioned lettering for the outdoor game
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals
-
What should NHL teams be thankful for?
The Lightning have Steven Stamkos to thank, and the Blues should be extra grateful for Brayden...
-
Sabres unveil new Winter Classic jerseys
The Sabres will face the Rangers at Citi Field on New Year's Day in these sharp threads
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 21: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Get to know Team USA (without the NHL)
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...