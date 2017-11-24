Carey Price to start Saturday vs. Buffalo Sabres

The Canadiens goaltender has been out since November 2

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that Carey Price will return from injury on Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres at the Bell Centre.

Carey Price jouera demain soir face aux Sabres de Buffalo. @CP0031 will face the Buffalo Sabres tomorrow night.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 24, 2017

Price has been out since he hurt himself in warmup before facing the Minnesota Wild on November 2. He gave up five goals on 26 shots in that game.

The Canadiens hope that the time off has healed his injury and got him back on his game. Price was a very uncharacteristic 3-7-1 in his 11 starts before the injury with a 3.77 GAA and .877 save percentage.

Charlie Lindgren, Antti Niemi and Al Montoya started the 10 games Price has missed. The Habs have gone 4-4-2 in the games Price has missed.

The news comes after the team announced that David Schlemko would be heading on a conditioning stint to Laval.

The team has an open roster spot after the trade of Torrey Mitchell last night, but you could assume that one of Charlie Lindgren or Antti Niemi will be on their way out with Price healthy.