Carey Price updates his injury situation

The Canadiens goalie discussed his “minor” injury after practice today

One of the hot topics in Montreal right now is the uncertain status of the Canadiens superstar goaltender Carey Price, who has been on the sidelines with a “minor” injury. According to Price it’s taking a bit longer to recover due to the nature of his position, but reiterates that the lower body affliction is indeed minor.

Price says he’s not going to be out long term. Says he decided not to practice today or tomorrow because the injury is ‘stagnant’. Says it happened in warm up in Minnesota — Dan Robertson (@DRTSN690) November 14, 2017

His break from skating today and tomorrow isn’t meant to be serious, just that it no longer feels like there are improvements being made.

In a horrible bit of deja vu, this situation feels very similar to the one that ended his season a few years ago. Price says he was injured in warm-ups, and then stayed in a game where he clearly looked off between the pipes. Charlie Lindgren will likely remain the Canadiens starter for the foreseeable future, and Price himself had some praise for the rookie goalie.

In addition, Price said Lindgren's strong play gives him the luxury of taking his time with this. As opposed to what Julien said yesterday. — Аrpon Basu (@ArponBasu) November 14, 2017

While the team has insisted the injury is not related to the one from a few years ago, it sure seems like the recovery is very similar. The Canadiens play the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight.