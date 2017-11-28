Carolina Hurricanes at Columbus Blue Jackets: Preview, Storm Advisory

The Canes come off of a shootout win on Sunday to take on a Columbus Blue Jackets team that lost last night in Montreal.

The Hurricanes take on yet another streaking team tonight in Columbus. Prior to their regulation loss to the Canadiens last night the Jackets had won six straight games. That streak began after a decisive Hurricanes win on November 10th in Columbus. Watch for the Blue Jackets to come out hot tonight after a flat effort last night in Montreal.

Game Notes

Carolina leads the series with Columbus all-time with a 17-12-3 record (31), including a 8-7-0 record on the road.

Tonight marks the third of four games between the two sides this season. The Hurricanes have posted a 1-0-1 record against the Jackets this season, losing in overtime in PNC Arena on October 10th. The Canes exacted their revenge one month later as they took down the Blue Jackets in Columbus in regulation, with Jordan Staal scoring his first multi-goal game as a member of the Hurricanes in a 3-1 win.

The Blue Jackets are coming off of a tough loss in Quebec last night as they battled in a tight low scoring game that remained 2-1 for almost half of the game. The Canadiens would ultimately score an empty netter to put the Jackets away late in the third. The Hurricanes will need to take advantage of a tired Columbus team tonight in order to produce a favorable result.

The Blue Jackets’ loss last night ended the longest active winning streak in the NHL as well as the team’s season high winning streak.

Sergei Bobrovsky started his 8th straight game for the Blue Jackets, dating all the way back to the November 10th matchup against the Hurricanes in Nationwide Arena. Expect to see backup Joonas Korpisalo between the pipes tonight as the Jackets complete the second matchup of a back-to-back.

Jeff Skinner scored the lone goal in the October loss to the Blue Jackets, and enters tonight’s game on a six game goal drought. He has not been totally absent from the scoresheet however, posting 4 assists in the same span.

Hurricanes center Victor Rask earned two points on Sunday afternoon after spending 2 straight games in the press box as a healthy scratch. Has his game turned a crucial corner after a disappointing start?

Keep an eye on Justin Williams, who scored Sunday and is one point away from 700 career NHL points. Justin Faulk is one point away from 200 points.

Storm Advisory

Sergei Bobrovsky has been on fire in his six starts prior to last night (Lucky for us, he cooled off a bit in Montreal last night):

