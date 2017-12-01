Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers: Game Lineups and Discussion

The Hurricanes turn their attention to an important division match-up against the Rangers.

The Carolina Hurricanes head to the Big Apple tonight for a divisional showdown against the New York Rangers. After a slow start, the Rangers are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games and currently sit three points ahead of the Canes in the standings.

Both teams are coming off losses, with the Canes dropping in the shootout to the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Rangers faltering against the Panthers in regulation. With both teams on the outside looking in, two points are valuable in tonight’s game. The Rangers will then turn their attention to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. This is the first game of a back-to-back for the Canes who will return to Raleigh for a date with the Florida Panthers tomorrow night.

Your Canes lines for this evening:

Teuvo Teravainen - Jordan Staal - Sebastian Aho

Phil Di Giuseppe - Victor Rask - Justin Williams

Jeff Skinner - Derek Ryan - Elias Lindholm

Joakim Nordstrom - Marcus Kruger - Brock McGinn

Haydn Fleury - Justin Faulk

Jaccob Slavin - Trevor van Riemsdyk

Noah Hanifin - Brett Pesce

Scott Darling

Cam Ward

The Rangers have won eleven straight games against the Canes at Madison Square Garden, dating all the way back to 2010. They made a minor trade yesterday, swapping Adam Cracknell for journeyman center Peter Holland. Mika Zibanejad leads a balanced New York offense with 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists). However, he sustained a concussion against Detroit last week and will not be available for tonight’s game.

Here’s how they’ll look tonight:

Chris Krieder - David Desharnais - Pavel Buchnevich

Jimmy Vesey - Kevin Hayes - Rick Nash

Michael Grabner - JT Miller - Mats Zuccarello

Paul Carey - Boo Nieves - Jesper Fast

Ryan McDonagh - Nick Holden

Brady Skjei - Kevin Shattenkirk

Marc Staal - Brendan Smith

Henrik Lundqvist

Ondrej Pavelec