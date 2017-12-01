Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers: Game Lineups and Discussion
Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers: Game Lineups and Discussion
The Hurricanes turn their attention to an important division match-up against the Rangers.
The Carolina Hurricanes head to the Big Apple tonight for a divisional showdown against the New York Rangers. After a slow start, the Rangers are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games and currently sit three points ahead of the Canes in the standings.
Both teams are coming off losses, with the Canes dropping in the shootout to the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Rangers faltering against the Panthers in regulation. With both teams on the outside looking in, two points are valuable in tonight’s game. The Rangers will then turn their attention to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. This is the first game of a back-to-back for the Canes who will return to Raleigh for a date with the Florida Panthers tomorrow night.
Your Canes lines for this evening:
Teuvo Teravainen - Jordan Staal - Sebastian Aho
Phil Di Giuseppe - Victor Rask - Justin Williams
Jeff Skinner - Derek Ryan - Elias Lindholm
Joakim Nordstrom - Marcus Kruger - Brock McGinn
Haydn Fleury - Justin Faulk
Jaccob Slavin - Trevor van Riemsdyk
Noah Hanifin - Brett Pesce
The Rangers have won eleven straight games against the Canes at Madison Square Garden, dating all the way back to 2010. They made a minor trade yesterday, swapping Adam Cracknell for journeyman center Peter Holland. Mika Zibanejad leads a balanced New York offense with 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists). However, he sustained a concussion against Detroit last week and will not be available for tonight’s game.
Here’s how they’ll look tonight:
Chris Krieder - David Desharnais - Pavel Buchnevich
Jimmy Vesey - Kevin Hayes - Rick Nash
Michael Grabner - JT Miller - Mats Zuccarello
Paul Carey - Boo Nieves - Jesper Fast
Ryan McDonagh - Nick Holden
Brady Skjei - Kevin Shattenkirk
Marc Staal - Brendan Smith
Henrik Lundqvist
Ondrej Pavelec
-
Preds' Forsberg might be NHL's hottest
The repeat 30-goal scorer is off to the races in 2017-18, and the Predators are scarier than...
-
Ducks trade Vatanen to Devils
Thursday's blockbuster trade between the Ducks and Devils makes sense for both franchises
-
Who's playing for Team USA with no NHL?
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...
-
Penguins' Matt Murray out indefinitely
The two-time Stanley Cup champion goalie left Monday's game after a collision against the...
-
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...