Carolina Hurricanes at Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview and Storm Advisory

The Hurricanes kick off their five game West Coast roadie tonight against the Vancouver Canucks.

The Hurricanes begin a Western Conference tour tonight in British Columbia as they take on the Canucks in the first of five episodes of #CanesAfterDark.

Game Notes

  • The Hurricanes trail all-time with a 26-32-14-1 record, including a 10-18-8-1 record in Vancouver.
  • Tonight kicks off the first of two games between the teams. They will meet for the last time in early February in PNC Arena.
  • The Hurricanes won last season’s series with a record of 1-0-1, but prior to a wild 8-6 win over the Canucks in December of last year, the Hurricanes had lost seven straight to Vancouver.
  • From our resident outpost of the Elias Sports Bureau:
  • Seven Hurricanes players recorded multi-point games in that December game, including four players who earned three point nights (Ryan, Rask, Skinner, and Faulk).
  • Victor Rask has tallied five points (2g, 3a) in six career games against the Canucks.
  • With two power play goals on Saturday against Florida, the Canes have tallied six power play goals in their last seven games. Furthermore, the team is 7-3-1 when the PP unit finds the net at least once.

Storm Advisory

  • Former NHL defenseman Brent Sopel opened up about his learning disorder and his battle with alcoholism. [ESPN]
  • Matt Moulson is on waivers and could have a new home at noon today. [NHL.com]
  • Just what the Panthers didn’t need to see: Roberto Luongo being helped off the ice with a leg injury. [TSN]
  • We’re only a week and a half away from the first outdoor game of the season! [NHL.com]
  • The Seattle City Council has approved a $660 million renovation plan to Key Arena. The city is expecting an announcement from the NHL. [Seattle Times]
