Carolina Hurricanes at Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview and Storm Advisory

The Hurricanes kick off their five game West Coast roadie tonight against the Vancouver Canucks.

The Hurricanes begin a Western Conference tour tonight in British Columbia as they take on the Canucks in the first of five episodes of #CanesAfterDark.

Game Notes

The Hurricanes trail all-time with a 26-32-14-1 record, including a 10-18-8-1 record in Vancouver.

Tonight kicks off the first of two games between the teams. They will meet for the last time in early February in PNC Arena.

The Hurricanes won last season’s series with a record of 1-0-1, but prior to a wild 8-6 win over the Canucks in December of last year, the Hurricanes had lost seven straight to Vancouver.

From our resident outpost of the Elias Sports Bureau:

The Hurricanes haven't won a game in Vancouver since October 15, 1999.



That year, Brian Boucher and Trevor Letowski were both top-10 in Calder voting, but Scott Gomez won in a landslide.



A win tonight would mark their 2nd win @ VAN since relocation and end 9-game losing streak. — Brett Finger (@brettfinger) December 5, 2017

Seven Hurricanes players recorded multi-point games in that December game, including four players who earned three point nights (Ryan, Rask, Skinner, and Faulk).

Victor Rask has tallied five points (2g, 3a) in six career games against the Canucks.

With two power play goals on Saturday against Florida, the Canes have tallied six power play goals in their last seven games. Furthermore, the team is 7-3-1 when the PP unit finds the net at least once.

Storm Advisory