Carolina Hurricanes at Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview and Storm Advisory
The Hurricanes kick off their five game West Coast roadie tonight against the Vancouver Canucks.
Game Notes
- The Hurricanes trail all-time with a 26-32-14-1 record, including a 10-18-8-1 record in Vancouver.
- Tonight kicks off the first of two games between the teams. They will meet for the last time in early February in PNC Arena.
- The Hurricanes won last season’s series with a record of 1-0-1, but prior to a wild 8-6 win over the Canucks in December of last year, the Hurricanes had lost seven straight to Vancouver.
- From our resident outpost of the Elias Sports Bureau:
The Hurricanes haven't won a game in Vancouver since October 15, 1999.— Brett Finger (@brettfinger) December 5, 2017
That year, Brian Boucher and Trevor Letowski were both top-10 in Calder voting, but Scott Gomez won in a landslide.
A win tonight would mark their 2nd win @ VAN since relocation and end 9-game losing streak.
- Seven Hurricanes players recorded multi-point games in that December game, including four players who earned three point nights (Ryan, Rask, Skinner, and Faulk).
- Victor Rask has tallied five points (2g, 3a) in six career games against the Canucks.
- With two power play goals on Saturday against Florida, the Canes have tallied six power play goals in their last seven games. Furthermore, the team is 7-3-1 when the PP unit finds the net at least once.
Storm Advisory
