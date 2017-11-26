Carolina Hurricanes Pick Up Two Huge Points in Shootout Win Over Nashville Predators

The Canes and Preds needed a shootout to declare a winner, and that winner was the home team.

Losers of two straight, the Carolina Hurricanes desperately needed to turn things around, and they had to do it against one of the league’s toughest customers, the Nashville Predators.

The Canes did it, and they did it with heart, picking up a huge 4-3 shootout win in the Sunday matinee.

The Hurricanes were the better team early on, and they capitalized on a big chance just 3:37 into the opening frame.

Marcus Kruger shot a spring pass down ice and connected with Josh Jooris, who was able to open up Juuse Saros and inch the puck over the goal line to make it 1-0.

The Canes continued to play well through the middle portions of the first period, but the Preds started to establish some offensive consistency as the period wore on, and they found twine with less than five minutes left in the frame.

Viktor Arvidsson, Nashville’s breakout star a season ago, took Noah Hanifin for a walk inside the Carolina blue line and went high-glove side on Scott Darling to tie the game at one.

The second period was fairly even as both teams went back and forth.

The Hurricanes had a chance to take the lead on a man advantage, but the Predators killed it off. Moments later, the Preds got a powerplay of their own, and they didn’t squander it.

Mattias Ekholm sent one on net through traffic, the puck tipped off of multiple Hurricanes in front, and found its way past Darling to make it a 2-1 hockey game.

Just a minute later, the Canes responded. This time it was Victor Rask, who had a great game against Toronto after being a healthy scratch for two games, as he hammered home a rebound chance to tie the score yet again.

The was a huge goal from Rask to even things up going into the third period.

The Hurricanes failed to score yet again on an early man advantage in the final regulation frame, but they got another chance shortly thereafter.

Justin Williams provided the net-front presence and lifted a rebound chance up and past the blocked of Saros to give the Canes their second lead of the hockey game.

It wouldn’t be enough, though.

Scott Darling couldn’t handle a seemingly easy glove stop, the rebound rolled out to Kevin Fiala, and his shot was deflected in by Craig Smith with less than nine minutes left in regulation to tie the game yet again, this time at three apiece.

That score would hold through a flurry of chance both ways, thus forcing extra inter-conference hockey at PNC Arena.

The worst case scenario became a reality for Carolina as Jordan Staal went off for tripping, giving the Predators a 4-on-3 powerplay.

That could have, and maybe should have, ended the hockey game, but the heart that the penalty kill showed was incredible and Joakim Nordstrom had the shift of the game as he blocked a shot and cleared the zone late in the Nashville powerplay.

The Canes got a powerplay with 17 seconds to go, but the road team held strong and forced shootout.

Darling was a perfect two-for-two and the Fins came through as Aho unleashed a nasty wrist shot and Teravainen went forehand-backhand to beat Saros.

The Hurricanes cap off their homestand with a huge win against one of the league’s best teams. They’ll now head on the road and play 15 of their next 21 away from PNC Arena, starting on Tuesday in Columbus.

