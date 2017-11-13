Carolina Hurricanes vs. Dallas Stars: Preview and Storm Advisory
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Dallas Stars: Preview and Storm Advisory
The Hurricanes take the Dallas Stars tonight in Carolina after picking up points in both games this weekend.
The Hurricanes have picked up five points out of a possible six in their last three games. The team will look to continue to build on their recent success as they take on the Dallas Stars for the second and final time this season.
The Canes recalled Phil Di Giuseppe and sent Patrick Brown back to the Checkers yesterday, possibly indicating some roster moves this evening. Brock McGinn, who scored two goals on Saturday, was seen limping around the locker room, and Di Giuseppe’s recall may mean that McGinn is a game-time decision.
Game Notes
- The Hurricanes walked away from this weekend’s tough back-to-back games against the Columbus Blue Jackets and Chicago Blackhawks with three out of four possible points. The team impressed for the most part against some of the league’s best competition.
- The Canes and Stars wrap up their season series tonight. The Stars jumped out to an early 4-0 lead but two goals from Jeff Skinner sparked the Canes onto a late run, eventually falling 4-3 on October 22.
- Lee Stempniak was also recalled last night from Charlotte after suffering an injury on the second shift of his rehab stint with the Checkers. He is not expected to play tonight, but has not been moved back to the injured reserve list, so the Canes are at the roster limit of 23 players.
- The Canes are 14-20-1 all time against the Stars at home, who are looking for their second straight series sweep after going 2-0 last season.
Storm Advisory
- The Canes are promoting their third annual Tickets for Turkeys event. Get tickets for either of two upcoming games and help local nonprofits at the same time! [Canes Country]
- After letting the Chicago game slip away on Saturday, Peter’s promises changes for the Hurricanes. Among the issues he wants to clean up is the powerplay (surprise). [News & Observer]
- The Hockey News ran a great article about former Hurricane Ray Whitney, aka “The Wizard”, and the positive impacts he had on numerous NHL teams throughout his career. [The Hockey News]
- Paul Kariya and Teemu Selanne will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame today, with no shortage of stories from the longtime teammates. [Los Angeles Times]
-
NHL done with the Olympics for good?
And you thought it couldn't get any worse
-
3 NHL teams that deserve your attention
If you aren't paying attention to them already, you should start
-
Boyle gets first goal since diagnosis
Boyle was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in September
-
Bieksa goes undercover to prank Ducks
The veteran defenseman for the Ducks pulled off another great prank at the expense of his...
-
NHL already eyeing '22 Beijing Olympics?
'It's presumed the league cannot afford to miss out on' the Olympics opportunity in China
-
Study: Fights are way down in the NHL
Study says less than 30 percent of NHL games have had fights since 2012