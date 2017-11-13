Carolina Hurricanes vs. Dallas Stars: Preview and Storm Advisory

The Hurricanes take the Dallas Stars tonight in Carolina after picking up points in both games this weekend.

The Hurricanes have picked up five points out of a possible six in their last three games. The team will look to continue to build on their recent success as they take on the Dallas Stars for the second and final time this season.

The Canes recalled Phil Di Giuseppe and sent Patrick Brown back to the Checkers yesterday, possibly indicating some roster moves this evening. Brock McGinn, who scored two goals on Saturday, was seen limping around the locker room, and Di Giuseppe’s recall may mean that McGinn is a game-time decision.

Game Notes

The Hurricanes walked away from this weekend’s tough back-to-back games against the Columbus Blue Jackets and Chicago Blackhawks with three out of four possible points. The team impressed for the most part against some of the league’s best competition.

The Canes and Stars wrap up their season series tonight. The Stars jumped out to an early 4-0 lead but two goals from Jeff Skinner sparked the Canes onto a late run, eventually falling 4-3 on October 22.

Lee Stempniak was also recalled last night from Charlotte after suffering an injury on the second shift of his rehab stint with the Checkers. He is not expected to play tonight, but has not been moved back to the injured reserve list, so the Canes are at the roster limit of 23 players.

The Canes are 14-20-1 all time against the Stars at home, who are looking for their second straight series sweep after going 2-0 last season.

Storm Advisory