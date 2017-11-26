Carolina Hurricanes vs. Nashville Predators: Preview, Game Hub

The Hurricanes look to get back on track versus the reigning Western Conference Champions after two straight losses at PNC Arena.

The Hurricanes have established themselves as a streaky team early on this season. This afternoon they will try to break out of their habit of losing multiple games in a row. In order to salvage more than one win and two points on this four game homestand the Canes will need to beat one of the best teams in the NHL. The Predators come into this game flaming hot picking up 9 of their last 10 games including a current 4 game win streak.

Game Notes

The Hurricanes trail the Nashville Predators in the all-time series with a record of 10-11-3-1, but have posted a more impressive 7-1-3-1 in PNC Arena.

Tonight is the first of the two game series between the two side, playing once more on 12/21 in Nashville.

The Hurricanes swept the 2016-17 series against the Western Conference champions with a 2-0-0 record.

Jeff Skinner led the team with 3 goals in the two game series against the Predators last season. He’s notched 14 points (8g, 6a) against the Predators in 11 games played.

Nashville head coach Peter Laviolette served as the Hurricanes head coach between 2003 and 2009, winning a Stanley Cup in 2006. His 167 wins puts him second in franchise history in all-time wins.

Lines and Rosters

With an early start, the Hurricanes won’t hold a morning skate. Yesterday’s practice revealed a few possible lineup changes. Josh Jooris took Phil Di Giuseppe’s spot on the fourth line, Brett Pesce and Justin Faulk swapped spots on the blue line, and Klas Dahlbeck skated with Haydn Fleury which may mean Trevor van Riemsdyk sits out today. Expect to see Darling back between the pipes.

Hurricanes

Teuvo Teravainen - Jordan Staal - Sebastian Aho

Brock McGinn - Victor Rask - Elias Lindholm

Jeff Skinner - Derek Ryan - Justin Williams

Joakim Nordstrom - Marcus Kruger - Josh Jooris

Jaccob Slavin - Justin Faulk

Noah Hanifin - Brett Pesce

Haydn Fleury - Klas Dahlbeck

Scott Darling

Cam Ward

Predators

Filip Forseberg - Ryan Johansen - Viktor Arvidsson

Kevin Fiala - Kyle Turris - Craig Smith

Pontus Aberg - Nick Bonino - Calle Jarnkrok

Miikka Salomaki - Colton Sissons - Austin Watson

Roman Josi - Mattias Ekholm

Alexei Emelin - P.K. Subban

Anthony Bitetto - Matt Irwin

Pekka Rinne

Jusse Saros