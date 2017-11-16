Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders: Game Preview and Storm Advisory
The Hurricanes will look to pull closer into the playoff race as they take on the Metro rival Islanders in Brooklyn.
A quick look at the standings will show that the Hurricanes sit only 2 points out of the WC2 spot in the East, a spot occupied by the Islanders. The Canes enter tonight’s game on a modest 5 game point streak in which they have picked up 8 out of a possible 10 points. Bill Peters and the team will want to build on it as they take on the Islanders in a big “4 point game”.
Game Notes
- The Hurricanes hold a 70-48-17-2 record against the Islanders, including a 36-23-8-1 record on the road. The Canes have been very impressive against New York since the 2008-2009 season, going 22-7-7.
- Tonight’s matchup marks the first of four between the two Metro teams. They will play again on Sunday, as well as one matchup in both February and March.
- The Hurricanes took the season series last year with a solid 3-1-1 record.
- Last year’s matchups were certainly exciting — the two teams combined for 40 goals against each other.
- The Canes have earned a point in 9 out of their last 10 games against the Isles (6-1-3), including a 5 game point streak in New York.
- Both Elias Lindholm (2g, 5a) and Jordan Staal (1g, 6a) led the team last year with 7 points against the Islanders.
- A regulation win tonight in New York would vault the Hurricanes over three teams and into the second Wild Card spot in the East.
Storm Advisory
- Rotoworld ran an article yesterday that took a deep analytical look at the Hurricanes young season. [Rotoworld]
- Just how flawed is our perception of an NHL game? More than you may think. [The Athletic ($)]
- The next Canes Cool Bar is tonight at the Carolina Ale House in Greenville:
The next #Canes Cool Bar is tomorrow at @Carolinalehouse in Greensville, NC!— Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) November 15, 2017
Info: https://t.co/qRFjJsQhBj pic.twitter.com/Mot3UiN4RK
- The best thing for a young NHLer to hear from his coach or GM? “Get a place”. [AP News]
- Brock McGinn brings a much needed energy and physicality -- as well as goals -- to this Hurricanes roster. [News & Observer]
- Former Hurricanes Ron Hainsey is making a name for himself in Toronto for killing penalties. [The Athletic ($)]
- Rod Brind’Amour joined Adam and Joe yesterday, reassuring that he’s happy with this group. [WRAL Sports Fan]
