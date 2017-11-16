Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders: Game Preview and Storm Advisory

The Hurricanes will look to pull closer into the playoff race as they take on the Metro rival Islanders in Brooklyn.

A quick look at the standings will show that the Hurricanes sit only 2 points out of the WC2 spot in the East, a spot occupied by the Islanders. The Canes enter tonight’s game on a modest 5 game point streak in which they have picked up 8 out of a possible 10 points. Bill Peters and the team will want to build on it as they take on the Islanders in a big “4 point game”.

Game Notes

The Hurricanes hold a 70-48-17-2 record against the Islanders, including a 36-23-8-1 record on the road. The Canes have been very impressive against New York since the 2008-2009 season, going 22-7-7.

Tonight’s matchup marks the first of four between the two Metro teams. They will play again on Sunday, as well as one matchup in both February and March.

The Hurricanes took the season series last year with a solid 3-1-1 record.

Last year’s matchups were certainly exciting — the two teams combined for 40 goals against each other.

The Canes have earned a point in 9 out of their last 10 games against the Isles (6-1-3), including a 5 game point streak in New York.

Both Elias Lindholm (2g, 5a) and Jordan Staal (1g, 6a) led the team last year with 7 points against the Islanders.

A regulation win tonight in New York would vault the Hurricanes over three teams and into the second Wild Card spot in the East.

