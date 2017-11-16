Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders: Lineups and Game Discussion
Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders: Lineups and Game Discussion
When you have points in five straight games, why change anything? Bill Peters certainly subscribes to that theory.
The Hurricanes head to Brooklyn tonight looking to continue their season-high five game point streak, and start a bit of an odd home-and-almost-home with the Islanders. The teams will play tonight and again on Sunday in Raleigh, but in between each team will play an additional game on Saturday, with the Canes in Buffalo and the Islanders heading to Tampa.
Marcus Kruger was under the weather and missed practice yesterday, but the Canes did not take a morning skate so there’s no word on whether he’ll be good to go. If he is in, which seems to be the thought, then things won’t change from Monday’s win over the Stars. If he can’t go, Josh Jooris will slide over to center the fourth line in Kruger’s spot and Phil Di Giuseppe will draw in on the wing.
Here’s how things will likely look:
Sebastian Aho - Jordan Staal - Teuvo Teravainen
Brock McGinn - Derek Ryan - Justin Williams
Jeff Skinner - Victor Rask - Elias Lindholm
Joakim Nordstrom - Marcus Kruger - Josh Jooris
Jaccob Slavin - Brett Pesce
Haydn Fleury - Justin Faulk
Noah Hanifin - Trevor van Riemsdyk
Scott Darling
Cam Ward
Scratches: Lee Stempniak (IR upper body), Phil Di Giuseppe (healthy), Klas Dahlbeck (healthy)
The Islanders are playing their first game in five days, last taking the ice on Saturday in a 5-2 win over the Blues in St. Louis. Doug Weight will make three changes to that lineup, and don’t look now but the Isles have actual depth and scoring punch beyond John Tavares in their lineup tonight.
Here’s how the home team will look:
Anders Lee - John Tavares - Josh Bailey
Andrew Ladd - Mathew Barzal - Jordan Eberle
Anthony Beauvillier - Brock Nelson - Josh Ho-Sang
Jason Chimera - Casey Cizikas - Cal Clutterbuck
Nick Leddy - Johnny Boychuk
Calvin de Haan - Adam Pelech
Thomas Hickey - Ryan Pulock
Kyle will be on scene at Barclays tonight to cover the game for us, so we’ll have postgame quotes and the like for you after the game as well. It’s also a Cool Bars night at the Carolina Ale House in Greenville, so if you’re looking for something to do, you could do way worse than going to hang out with the Canes promotions team, the Storm Squad and Stormy.
-
AHL player has hilarious breakaway fail
The puck didn't go in the net but the skater did!
-
Report: NHL discusses Houston team
Another sign that Houston is a potential destination for an NHL relocation
-
Brawl breaks out in Flames-Wings game
The two teams combined for 111 penalty minutes and five ejections
-
Dubnyk's shutout streak rages on
The veteran Minnesota goaltender has recorded three consecutive shutouts
-
How Vegas has survived goalie crisis
The historic start for the NHL's newest team has come largely from unprecedented balance in...
-
Canadiens, Sens unveil NHL 100 jerseys
The two teams will meet outdoors on December 16 in Ottawa