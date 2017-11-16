Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders: Lineups and Game Discussion

When you have points in five straight games, why change anything? Bill Peters certainly subscribes to that theory.

The Hurricanes head to Brooklyn tonight looking to continue their season-high five game point streak, and start a bit of an odd home-and-almost-home with the Islanders. The teams will play tonight and again on Sunday in Raleigh, but in between each team will play an additional game on Saturday, with the Canes in Buffalo and the Islanders heading to Tampa.

Marcus Kruger was under the weather and missed practice yesterday, but the Canes did not take a morning skate so there’s no word on whether he’ll be good to go. If he is in, which seems to be the thought, then things won’t change from Monday’s win over the Stars. If he can’t go, Josh Jooris will slide over to center the fourth line in Kruger’s spot and Phil Di Giuseppe will draw in on the wing.

Here’s how things will likely look:

Sebastian Aho - Jordan Staal - Teuvo Teravainen

Brock McGinn - Derek Ryan - Justin Williams

Jeff Skinner - Victor Rask - Elias Lindholm

Joakim Nordstrom - Marcus Kruger - Josh Jooris

Jaccob Slavin - Brett Pesce

Haydn Fleury - Justin Faulk

Noah Hanifin - Trevor van Riemsdyk

Scott Darling

Cam Ward

Scratches: Lee Stempniak (IR upper body), Phil Di Giuseppe (healthy), Klas Dahlbeck (healthy)

The Islanders are playing their first game in five days, last taking the ice on Saturday in a 5-2 win over the Blues in St. Louis. Doug Weight will make three changes to that lineup, and don’t look now but the Isles have actual depth and scoring punch beyond John Tavares in their lineup tonight.

Here’s how the home team will look:

Anders Lee - John Tavares - Josh Bailey

Andrew Ladd - Mathew Barzal - Jordan Eberle

Anthony Beauvillier - Brock Nelson - Josh Ho-Sang

Jason Chimera - Casey Cizikas - Cal Clutterbuck

Nick Leddy - Johnny Boychuk

Calvin de Haan - Adam Pelech

Thomas Hickey - Ryan Pulock

Thomas Greiss

Jaroslav Halak

Kyle will be on scene at Barclays tonight to cover the game for us, so we’ll have postgame quotes and the like for you after the game as well. It’s also a Cool Bars night at the Carolina Ale House in Greenville, so if you’re looking for something to do, you could do way worse than going to hang out with the Canes promotions team, the Storm Squad and Stormy.