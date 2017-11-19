Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders: Preview and Game Discussion
The Hurricanes ride a win into the second game of a back-to-back, facing the Islanders for the second time this week.
The Hurricanes come off of a win last night in Upstate New York for a rematch against the red hot Islanders in Raleigh. The Islanders are riding a three game win streak into tonight after beating the league best Tampa Bay Lightning last night in Florida.
Game Notes
- Tonight is the second matchup between the Canes and Isles in the last 4 days. The Hurricanes fell in Brooklyn on Thursday night by a score of 6-4. It is the second matchup of four this season between the Metropolitan Division foes.
- In their last six meetings, these teams have combined for 50 total goals.
- The Canes have been mostly dominant against the Islanders since the 2008-09 season, earning a 22-8-7 record.
- Teuvo Teravainen will play his 100th game with the Hurricanes tonight. Since joining the team last season, the forward has ranked third in assists (37), fourth in points (58), and fourth in goals (21). He leads the team this season with 16 points (6g, 10a) in 18 games.
- The Hurricanes sit just three points out of the WC2 spot in the East, a position occupied by the Washington Capitals. A win tonight is vital as the Islanders will likely be fighting for the same playoff position as the Hurricanes down the stretch this season.
- Tonight is Hockey Fights Cancer night at PNC, so enjoy the slick purple threads in warmups!
Projected Lineups
The Canes did not participate in a morning skate coming off of a game last night. With Scott Darling getting the start last night, expect for Cam Ward between the pipes tonight.
Hurricanes
Teuvo Teravainen - Jordan Staal - Sebastian Aho
Jeff Skinner - Victor Rask - Elias Lindholm
Brock McGinn - Derek Ryan - Justin Williams
Joakim Nordstrom - Marcus Kruger - Phil di Giuseppe
Jaccob Slavin - Brett Pesce
Haydn Fleury - Justin Faulk
Noah Hanifin - Trevor van Riemsdyk
Cam Ward
Scott Darling
Islanders
Anders Lee - John Tavares - Josh Bailey
Alan Quine - Mathew Barzal - Jordan Eberle
Brock Nelson - Anthony Beauvillier - Jason Chimera
Andrew Ladd - Casey Cizikas - Josh Ho-Sang
Nick Leddy - Johnny Boychuk
Calvin De Haan - Adam Pelech
Thomas Hickey - Ryan Pulock
-
