Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Game Preview and Storm Advisory
The Hurricanes are seeking revenge after their debacle in Raleigh last week.
The Carolina Hurricanes head to Madison Square Garden tonight attempting to make amends for their listless 6-1 loss to the New York Rangers at PNC Arena last week. The Rangers sit just three points ahead of Carolina in the standings and both teams are clawing to take catch the wild card spots just ahead of them.
Game Notes
- Both teams have thrived when scoring first this season as the Canes are 8-1-1 while the Rangers are 9-3-0. Scoring first will be key to getting the game going in the right direction.
- The Hurricanes have not won in at MSG since October 29, 2010. The only two remaining players on the team from that game are Jeff Skinner and Cam Ward while Paul Maurice was the head coach… let that one sink in.
- Carolina is starting their fourth set of back-to-backs this year, and so far they are 3-0-0 in the first half games.
- Both Noah Hanifin and Derek Ryan have points in three consecutive games while Josh Jooris has points in two straight.
- Justin Faulk is one point shy of 200 NHL points while Justin Williams is one shy of 700.
- Mika Zibanejad, who scored against the Canes last week, has been sidelined with a concussion and is not expected to play tonight. Meanwhile, Rangers captain Ryan McDonagh appears to be ready to play tonight, in his first game since November 19th.
- Henrik Lundqvist holds a career record of 26-11-1 against the Hurricanes, including an active 11-0-0 streak.
- Overall the Hurricanes trail all-time with a 54-67-16 record against the Rangers including a 19-41-9 record in New York.
Storm Advisory
- The Rangers have a very balanced offense which the Canes will need to shut down if they want to escape with two points
The Rangers are one of two NHL teams that have 12 players who have recorded at least 11 points this season.— NYR Stats & Info (@NYRStatsInfo) November 29, 2017
- The New Jersey Devils and Anaheim Ducks pulled off the first big trade of the year yesterday as Adam Henrique goes west while Sami Vatanen comes to NJ. [Devils]
- TSN takes a look at how the game of hockey has evolved to be much faster than it used to be. [TSN]
- Don’t write off Chuck Greenberg just yet as a potential buyer for the Hurricanes. Greenberg says that the talks are still ongoing. [Sports Business Daily]
- Marc Staal was once considered a top shutdown defenseman, but like his brother Eric his game slowly fell off with time. Has he started to regain his form? [Blueshirt Banter]
- The Carolina Hurricanes will host Star Wars night tomorrow night against the Florida Panthers, they are offering a special Star Wars t-shirt but only if you buy tickets here. [Hurricanes]
The only way to secure your #StarWarsNight shirt is by purchasing a special ticket package through the link below.— Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) November 30, 2017
: https://t.co/HVCMlwOW8p pic.twitter.com/MV3sH9Ru7q
