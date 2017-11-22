Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Preview and Storm Advisory
The Hurricanes take on the Rangers tonight in the second game of their four game home stand.
The Hurricanes are looking to rekindle a point streak tonight as they come off of an impressive pair of games last weekend, picking up all four available points. They will take on a faltering Rangers team tonight that has struggled to maintain consistency. The Blueshirts and Canes are tied in the standings with 22 points each, but the Hurricanes maintain two games in hand on the Metropolitan Division foe.
Game Notes
- The Hurricanes trail all-time against the Rags with a 54-66-16 record, while they have a slight edge on home ice with a 35-25-7 record.
- The Canes and Rangers will play four times this season, once in December and twice in the grueling month of March.
- The Hurricanes have posted a 3-0-0 record in their last three games against the Rangers in PNC Arena.
- Victor Rask is a healthy scratch for the second straight game:
Victor Rask out again tomorrow. Fleury back in for Dahlbeck.— Cory Lavalette (@corylav) November 21, 2017
- Darling, who is expected get the green light tonight, is a strong 2-0-1 against the Rangers with a .979 SV% and a 0.66 GAA as well as a shutout.
- Justin Williams is two points away from passing Tuomu Ruutu for ninth place on Carolina’s all-time points list.
- Sebastian Aho rides a career-high four game goal streak into tonight’s game. He has an incredible nine points in that time.
- Aho’s fellow linemate, Teuvo Teravainen, has registered an assist in four straight games coming into tonight. The NHL’s first star of last week is one up on Aho with ten points in the last four games.
Storm Advisory
- Missed this yesterday, but Jordan Staal was on Sportsnet 590’s Hockey Central at Noon on Monday. [SN590 (audio)]
- Sayonara to the dry-erase boards that had been a fixture in the Canes’ room for years:
Some upgrades in Canes room at PNC Arena. pic.twitter.com/RW4I0zug12— Chip Alexander (@ice_chip) November 21, 2017
Another electronic gadget for special teams pic.twitter.com/rzLMP5NMRu— Chip Alexander (@ice_chip) November 21, 2017
- Never too early to start daydreaming about the trade deadline, so who could be on the market? [FanRag Sports]
- Apparently a club called the “Carolina Hurricane” is being floated as a possibility to move to Houston. Good thing no one’s ever heard of them. [Houston Press]
