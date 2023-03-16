Carson Briere, a hockey player at Mercyhurst University and son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Daniel Briere, is under investigation after a video showed him pushing a wheelchair down a flight of stairs. The security camera footage was posted on social media by Twitter user Julia Zukowski and went viral in less than 24 hours.

The video shows Briere coming up the stairs and mainly talking to another man before briefly sitting on the wheelchair and attempting to roll with it. He gets up and the man standing next to him moves the wheelchair to face the stairs. Briere then pushes it and makes it fall all the way down. The men then go into the dance area.

Zukowski said she personally knows the person who owned the wheelchair, but that "they would like to remain [anonymous] until they can take legal action." She explained that the person, a woman, left the chair on top of the stairs "because she physically had to be carried down to use the restrooms. Which are only located downstairs."

The university released an official statement under the viral Twitter post.

"Late this afternoon, Mercyhurst University became aware of the disturbing video in which one of our student-athletes is seen pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a flight of stairs at a local establishment," read the statement. "Our Office of Student Conduct and Department of Police and Safety are investigating."

Danny Briere and Carson Briere also released statements, which were published by NBC Philadelphia. Danny Briere said he was "shocked to see his son's actions in the video and that what he did was "inexcusable." He also said Carson Briere was "very sorry" and accepted full responsibility for his actions.

"I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday," Carson Briere said in the statement. "There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment."