For the first time in almost two years, Carter Hart will take the crease in an NHL game when he makes his debut for the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night. Coach Bruce Cassidy announced that Hart would be the starter following morning skate, and it will be the goalie's first game since he and four other NHL players stood trial for sexual assault.

Back in January 2024, Hart and four other players were charged with sexual assault in a case that dated back to the summer of 2018. Five members of the 2018 Hockey Canada world junior gold medal team were accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a London, Ontario, hotel room that summer.

All five players, including Hart, were found not guilty in July. Despite that verdict, the players were unable to sign with an NHL team until Oct. 15, and they were suspended from playing until Dec. 1.

Hart signed with the Golden Knights in October, and he just played a three-game conditioning assignment with the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights. In those three games, Hart posted a 1-2 record with a .839 save percentage and 3.07 GAA.

On the eve of his first start with the Golden Knights, Hart was asked about his plans to display his "true character" to the Las Vegas community, which he spoke about in his introductory media availability.

"There's been a few things we've talked about," Hart said Monday. "We did a thing there in Henderson helping out the homeless, and there's some things we've talked about we can do throughout the season. Whatever I can do to help, I'm happy to help."

Despite this being Hart's first NHL action since Jan. 20, 2024, he said feels prepared for the opportunity due to the work he's put in over the last 18 months.

"I think, for me, preparation is everything," Hart said. "I've worked my ass off to get back to this point. To me, the key lies in preparation. I've done everything I can to get prepared, and I'll be prepared if I get the call tomorrow."

Hart is currently the only one of the five players who stood trial -- including Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Michael McLeod and Dillon Dube -- on an NHL contract. However, Foote recently signed an AHL deal with the Chicago Wolves, a minor-league affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes.

The former No. 48 overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, Hart spent the first six seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Flyers. In that time, he posted a .906 save percentage with 2.94 GAA and 6.79 goals allowed above average, per Natural Stat Trick.