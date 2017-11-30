Cedric Paquette Offered Hearing For Hit On Krug

Will he escape with just a fine, or is a suspension in his future?

Per the Department of Player Safety, under new head George Parros, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Cedric Paquette has been offered a hearing for his blatant board on Boston Bruin defenseman Torey Krug. The hit prompted Bruins forward Frank Vatrano to immediately stick up for his fellow American teammate, as Paquette inexplicably received only a minor penalty for his hit.

Tampa Bay’s Cedric Paquette will have a hearing today for boarding Boston’s Torey Krug. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 30, 2017

The hearing will likely be a phone hearing, meaning the maximum punishment is a 5 game suspension. Given Paquette’s lack of previous suspensions, it is unlikely he will be facing the max suspension, however the egregious nature of the hit at least opens him to the possibility of a lighter suspension. Frank Vatrano may be hearing from the league for his role in the aftermath, however he isn’t likely to face a suspension. Fans may remember he was on the receiving end of a hit from one time Bruin Zac Rinaldo early last year.

The fact that Torey Krug was uninjured on the play will likely play in Paquette’s favor, although targeting a player who suffered a broken jaw earlier in the year is not a good look for the former fourth round pick. He also had a comical run in with Bruins Captain Zdeno Chara back in 2015, for those keeping track. Safe to say, there isn’t any love lost between Paquette and the Bruins.

What are your thoughts on the hit?