Cedric Paquette Receives Punishment For Boarding Bruins Torey Krug
Does the punishment fit the crime?
Per the NHL Department of Player Safety, Tampa Bay Lightning foward Cedric Paquette has been suspended one game for boarding Boston Bruin Torey Krug.
Tampa Bay’s Cedric Paquette suspended one game for boarding Boston’s Torey Krug. https://t.co/n1ttZfYxe4— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) December 1, 2017
As the video explains, Paquette does not have a history of fines or suspensions. What are your thoughts on the suspension? Let us know in the comments.
