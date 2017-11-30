Cedric Paquette Receives Punishment For Boarding Bruins Torey Krug

Cedric Paquette Receives Punishment For Boarding Bruins Torey Krug

Does the punishment fit the crime?

Per the NHL Department of Player Safety, Tampa Bay Lightning foward Cedric Paquette has been suspended one game for boarding Boston Bruin Torey Krug.

As the video explains, Paquette does not have a history of fines or suspensions. What are your thoughts on the suspension? Let us know in the comments.

