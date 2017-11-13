Charged Up: A Raw Charge Podcast Episode 11, Tampa Bay Lightning at the top of the NHL

YouTube Vlogger Matthew Henriques joins the podcast to discuss the hottest team in the league.

On this episode, Toronto YouTube Vlogger Matthew Henriques (@MattJLHenriques) joins me to discuss the Tampa Bay Lightning being on top of the NHL after 19 games and not receiving a whole lot of love from the hockey media. We talk about the California road trip (with a nod to Craig Custance’s podcast “The Full 60”), Tampa’s metrics, Kucherov and Stamkos being unbelievable, and tidbits about other happenings with the Bolts.

The article about Kucherov from The Hockey News is here. Matt’s YouTube is here. Craig Custance’s podcast is located here.

Every episode of Charged Up is on iTunes, Soundcloud, Google Play, and Stitcher. Make sure to subscribe to the show, so you don’t miss the latest episodes. All ratings and reviews are greatly appreciated.

Thank you for listening and supporting us! If you have any suggestions, feel free to drop them into comments.

NOTE: I misspoke during the last podcast about Sergachev’s ice-time and deployment. I said he was getting top 2 pairing minutes; this is incorrect. I should have said that he is mostly paired with Stralman and has held his own, which has allowed the Lightning coaching staff to mix up the pairings depending on the situation.