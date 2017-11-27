Charged Up: A Raw Charge Podcast, Episode 12 — Analyzing draft value, regression, and production with Namita
Namita Nandakumar joins the podcast this week to discuss her draft analysis, in addition to regression and expected production.
On this episode, The Athletic and Hockeygraphs contributor Namita Nandakumar (@nnstats) joins me to discuss her deep dive into analyzing value in the NHL draft and how the Tampa Bay Lightning have looked over the last few seasons. Additionally, we discuss a variety of questions the contributors at Raw Charge put forward, and how regression can affect a team’s expected production.
Every episode of Charged Up is on iTunes, Soundcloud, Google Play, and Stitcher. Make sure to subscribe to the show, so you don’t miss the latest episodes. All ratings and reviews are greatly appreciated.
Thank you for listening and supporting us! If you have any suggestions, feel free to drop them into comments.
