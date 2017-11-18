Check it out: Peter Cehlarik’s First NHL Goal!

The touted Slovak prospect goes HARD IN THE (blue) PAINT to get a rebound!

Peter Cehlarik’s call up was intended as a temporary measure, but his play so far has been pretty promising for the Bruins.

Including his first NHL goal that was scored as the result of Jake DeBrusk’s incredible shift (started by Cehlarik in transition!)

It was challenged, but the B’s won it, letting this rebound stuffer of a shot be his first!

This makes him rookie #6 to score his first goal for the Boston Bruins.

Congrats to him!

