Check out the scenes from the St. Louis Blues' first-ever Stanley Cup parade
After a 50-plus-year wait, the Blues finally got to hold their first Stanley Cup parade
The city of St. Louis held its inaugural Stanley Cup parade on Saturday afternoon, less than 72 hours removed from beating the Bruins in Game 7 on the road in Boston.
As expected, the fine folks of the Gateway City were more than ready to celebrate their champions as they packed the streets to greet the Blues. It was a celebration a long time in the making -- the franchise began play in 1967.
With some freshly shaved faces, players piled into vehicles and were paraded through the downtown streets, many of them hopping off to share a good time with the common folk along the way.
Of course, it wasn't merely players and coaches involved in the procession. There were some well-known faces off the ice, including beloved young fan Laila, who became a rallying point for the team as she battled a rare disease while cheering on the team. Laila became such a central part of the team's run that the Blues invited her to join them in Boston for Game 7 and then invited her on the ice to celebrate their Cup triumph, so it wasn't much of a surprise to see her involved with the parade on Saturday as well.
It also wasn't much of a surprise that she was clearly a crowd favorite.
Also involved in the parade was the Blues' team dog, Barclay, who gained viral fame during the season -- especially after he joined the team on the ice for a practice earlier in the season.
And yes, St. Louis superfan Jon Hamm was there as well, scarf and all.
But nobody -- and I mean nobody -- has had more fun throughout this Blues' Cup run than one Brett Hull. The Blues legend might be more than a decade removed from his retirement but he has showed he still has got incredible stamina when it comes to partying.
It was estimated that more than a half-million people showed up for the parade festivities Saturday.
