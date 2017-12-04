Checking out the competition: Calgary Flames with Mark Parkinson, part two
Steph Driver (and Mama Cat) sat down once again with Mark Parkinson from Matchsticks & Gasoline to discuss Monday night’s match-up between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Calgary Flames. Topics include:
- Sean Monahan and his resemblance to Link
- Brian Elliott is 6-6-6 this season and may be channeling Satan
- Jaromir Jagr is absolutely 45
- You have who on your fourth line? Hm can’t relate
