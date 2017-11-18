Checking out the competition: Calgary Flames with Mark Parkinson
It’s not all Johnny Hockey and Jagr, but it’s close
Steph Driver sat down with Mark Parkinson from Matchsticks & Gasoline to discuss Saturday afternoon’s matinee between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Calgary Flames. Topics include:
- Jaromir Jagr, how great is that guy?
- Did you know Johnny Gaudreau is from South Jersey?
- Brian Elliott, he’s not that bad!
- We’re probably going to be playing without Radko Gudas, are you playing without Matthew Tkachuk?
