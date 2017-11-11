Checking out the competition: Minnesota Wild with Aaron Holm
Checking out the competition: Minnesota Wild with Aaron Holm
What to expect from the upcoming home and home
Steph Driver sits down with Aaron Holm from Hockey Wilderness to chat about the upcoming home and home between the Philadelphia Flyers and Minnesota Wild. Topics include:
- How worried are you about Zach Parise?
- Should I start Chris Stewart in my fantasy hockey match-up tonight?
- Why can’t the Wild beat the Flyers?
- Jason Zucker, he’s pretty good huh?
