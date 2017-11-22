Checking out the competition: New York Islanders with Dominik Jánsky
Checking out the competition: New York Islanders with Dominik Jánsky
We’ve got not one but TWO games against those Islanders this week; let’s see what we should expect.
Kelly is joined by Dominik Jánsky, one of the editors over at Lighthouse Hockey, to break down what both Flyers fans and Islanders fans can expect from both games of the home-and-home that will take the Flyers up to Brooklyn and back again with some turkey and pie in between. Topics include:
- The future of John Tavares
- How the Oilers might benefit from having a scoring winger like Jordan Eberle
- The absolute madhouse that is the Metropolitan Division
- The excitement surrounding the Flyers’ crop of rookie talent
- The return policy on first-pair defensemen
The first game of this series is tonight in Brooklyn at 7PM, and then we’ll all nurse our food hangovers with a little afternoon Flyers action on Friday, when the Islanders roll into town for a 4PM puck drop. Let’s go Flyers!!
-
What should NHL teams be thankful for?
The Lightning have Steven Stamkos to thank, and the Blues should be extra grateful for Brayden...
-
Sabres unveil new Winter Classic jerseys
The Sabres will face the Rangers at Citi Field on New Year's Day in these sharp threads
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 21: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Get to know Team USA (without the NHL)
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...
-
NHL's outdoor game is going to Philly
Lincoln Financial Field will play host to the annual outdoor game on Feb. 23, 2019
-
Power Rankings: Preds, Pens on the rise
The Lightning stay on top as other teams begin to catch fire