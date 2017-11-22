Checking out the competition: New York Islanders with Dominik Jánsky

We’ve got not one but TWO games against those Islanders this week; let’s see what we should expect.

Kelly is joined by Dominik Jánsky, one of the editors over at Lighthouse Hockey, to break down what both Flyers fans and Islanders fans can expect from both games of the home-and-home that will take the Flyers up to Brooklyn and back again with some turkey and pie in between. Topics include:

  • The future of John Tavares
  • How the Oilers might benefit from having a scoring winger like Jordan Eberle
  • The absolute madhouse that is the Metropolitan Division
  • The excitement surrounding the Flyers’ crop of rookie talent
  • The return policy on first-pair defensemen

The first game of this series is tonight in Brooklyn at 7PM, and then we’ll all nurse our food hangovers with a little afternoon Flyers action on Friday, when the Islanders roll into town for a 4PM puck drop. Let’s go Flyers!!

