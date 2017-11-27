Checking out the competition: Pittsburgh Penguins with Kaitlyn Dividock

Let’s talk about hockey with our mortal enemies!

Ahead of tonight’s big big game against the Penguins, Kelly is joined by Kaitlyn Dividock from Pensburgh to see what we should expect from the first real rivalry night of the season. Topics include:

What it’s like to have a good and smart hockey coach in charge

The wonderfulness of Phil Kessel

Terrible penalty kills

The Penguins’ very bad bottom six

Sean Couturier: so great even Pens fans love him.

Tonight’s game airs at 7PM on NBC Sports Net Philly; let’s go Flyers!