Checking out the Competition: San Jose Sharks with Sie Morley
Your coach doesn’t like playing the kids? What’s that like?
Steph Driver chats with Sie Morley from Fear The Fin about tonight’s second meeting between the Philadelphia Flyers and the San Jose Sharks. Topics discussed include:
- Is the window closing for the Sharks?
- Since we last met, how has the season been going?
- Do you think Joe Thornton will really do as he promised if he scores four goals?
- Why do both of these coaches prefer veterans?
