Checking out the competition: Winnipeg Jets with Robert Dalton
Kelly has a chat with Jets Nation’s Robert Dalton about what to expect from tonight’s big game.
Ahead of tonight’s game against the Winnipeg Jets, we’re joined by Robert Dalton of Jets Nation to find out what we should expect from this first game of the year against the team from Manitoba. Topics include:
- Checking in on our old pal Steve Mason
- Sean Couturier, so good you almost regret drafting Mark Scheifele
- Nolan Patrick!!!
- Why you should all be fans of the Canadian Football League
Tonight’s game airs at 8PM on NBC Sports Philly; let’s go Flyers!
