Chris DiDomenico Claimed by Tampa

We take one of theirs, they take one of ours

He was expected to clear, and it almost happened - but it didn’t. Waived yesterday after the waiver claim of Gabriel Dumont from Tampa, Tampa has turned the tables by claiming Chris DiDomenico off of waivers today. Sitting first in the league, Tampa has the lowest waiver claim priority so they were the only team to put in a claim.

DiDomenico had 3 goals and 3 assists in his 12 games this season with the Sens, and was waived despite thoughts that he had solidified his spot in the bottom 6.

It’s highly unlike that he could join the team in time for today’s 5pm game vs Washington, but should be with the Lightning by tomorrow’s game in Pittsburgh. Should Tampa decide to try to waive DiDomenico to assign him to Syracuse rather than keep him in the NHL, Ottawa could claim him back. If they are the only team to put in a claim, he could be assigned to Belleville without the need for further waivers.