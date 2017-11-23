Chris DiDomenico Put on Waivers

The forward will likely report back to Belleville after a twelve game stint.

After being scratched last night against the Washington Capitals, the Ottawa Senators have placed forward Chris DiDomenico on waivers. The 28-year-old played twelve games with the big club scoring three goals and six points, although it was not enough as he’ll likely report back to Belleville.

The move comes in light of a waiver acquisition made by the Senators yesterday, claiming Gabriel Dumont from the Tampa Bay Lightning. A year younger than DiDomenico, Dumont is scoreless through seven games this season, with only one more career point than DiDomenico in five times as many games.

All 30 other NHL teams will have the opportunity to claim DiDomenico. Unless a team with an immediate need for forward depth is looking for help, it’s likely he’ll pass through untouched. After all, Matt Read, who has scored at least 0.3 points per game in every season of his career, made it through waivers yesterday.

Here is the current waiver order:

Waiver Order Nov 23:



ari buf edm mtl fla

phi det dal wsh pit

nyr ana min chi ott

car bos van col s.j

l.a cgy nyi tor cbj

n.j nsh vgk wpg stl

t.b — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) November 23, 2017

DiDomenico’s had a long journey to make it to the NHL, facing adversity and travelling through obscure leagues. Silver Seven featured his story yesterday, and now he’s on waivers. Perfect timing, Pierre Dorion.