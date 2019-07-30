Chris Kunitz calls it a career after 15 NHL seasons, joins Blackhawks hockey operations department
The veteran winger won four Stanley Cup titles and an Olympic gold during his career
Veteran NHL winger Chris Kunitz is calling it a career.
Kunitz announced his retirement this week, bringing his NHL tenure to an end after 15 seasons. He played for five teams -- the Ducks, Thrashers, Penguins, Lightning and Blackhawks -- but will most likely be remembered for his nine seasons in Pittsburgh, where he won three Stanley Cups playing alongside Sidney Crosby.
He ranks ninth in goals (169) and 14th in points (388) in Penguins franchise history.
In total, Kunitz wraps up his career with 1,022 games played and 619 points (268 goals, 351 assists) and four Stanley Cup rings, winning with the Ducks in 2007 before his trio of championships with the Penguins. He was named to the first All-Star team during the lockout-shortened 2013 season, during which he tallied 52 points (22 goals, 30 assists) in 48 games and finished 16th in the Hart voting for league MVP. He also finished 14th in Selke voting that season.
The biggest goal of his career came in double-overtime in Game 7 of the 2017 Eastern Conference finals to send the Penguins to the Stanley Cup Final, where they would eventually defeat the Nashville Predators in six games.
Kunitz also won an Olympic gold medal with Team Canada at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia.
The 39-year-old played for the Blackhawks last season, during which he recorded five goals and 10 points in 56 games. He'll be sticking around Chicago in his post-playing career to join the Blackhawks' hockey operations department as player development adviser.
Kunitz was able to carve out a pretty excellent career for himself, especially considering he entered the league as an undrafted free agent and was waived twice by the time he was 26.
