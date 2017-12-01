Chris Wideman may be done for the season

He’s going for surgery, with a 4 to 6 month recovery time

Chris Wideman and the Senators have announced that the blue liner will require surgery to repair his torn hamstring.

According to Ken Warren, the surgery is scheduled for Monday and the recovery timeline shuts him down for the rest of the regular season.

Wideman will have surgery Monday ... will be out 4-6 months — Ken Warren (@Citizenkwarren) December 1, 2017

That type of recovery timeline may also mean the end of Wideman’s time in a Senators jersey. He’s a pending UFA, and at the best is expected to be back just before the end of the regular season. That would give him precious little time to play his way into a contract offer given the crowded Ottawa blue line.

Wideman had three goals and five assists in 16 games this season before being injured, and the second best on-ice shot attempt numbers on the D corps behind Karlsson.