New York Islanders legend Clark Gillies has died at age 67, the team announced on Friday. A cornerstone of the Islanders' early 1980s dynasty, Gillies name is all over the top-10 lists on the Islanders career lists and remains one of the most beloved figures in franchise history.

Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello released a statement saying the Islanders community is devastated by the loss of Gillies.

"He epitomized what it means to be a New York Islander. The pride he felt wearing the Islanders sweater on the ice was evident by his willingness to do anything to win. Off the ice, he was just as big of a presence, always taking the time to give back to the local community. The New York Islanders have four Stanley Cups because of the sacrifices he and the members of those dynasty teams made for the franchise. On behalf of the entire organization, we send our deepest condolences to the entire Gillies family."

Gillies was the No. 4 overall pick in the 1974 NHL Entry Draft and spent 12 seasons with New York before finishing his Hall of Fame career with the Buffalo Sabres. He captained the Islanders from 1977 to 1979 before ceding the "C" to Denis Potvin, and setting off one of the most dominant runs by any team in NHL history. The Islanders won four consecutive Stanley Cup championships from the 1979-80 season through the 1982-83 season. His 872 games played rank fifth in team history, as does his career mark of 359 assists. Gillies is also fourth in Islanders history in goals (304) and points (663).

The Moose Jaw, Saskatoon native had his No. 9 jersey retired by the Islanders in 1996 and was inducted in to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2002.