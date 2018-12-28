Claude Giroux slices through Lightning defense, lifts stick of defender for incredible goal
This could be a 'goal of the year' candidate
Claude Giroux scored one of the better goals you're going to see in the NHL this season, and he managed to slice straight through the Lightning defense in order to make it happen.
As Philadelphia faced Tampa on Thursday night, the Flyers' star forward saw an opening in the Lightning defense and decided to take full advantage. Giroux managed to skate right through three defenders, dragging the puck through his legs and lifting the stick of defenseman Ryan McDonagh in the process.
As he collected his dangle, he had enough control to cut laterally toward the far post and slip the puck past netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy. It was just gorgeous stuff.
Obviously, the dangle and the stick lift is what's going to get the most attention on this highlight, but Giroux's vision and skating ability were key in making it happen as well. His footwork not only helped him burst through the defense, but his lower body work also helped him shield the puck from McDonagh and open up Vasilevskiy before tucking the puck into the open part of the net.
There's quite a lot to appreciate here, so it seems fair to expect that we may be revisiting this goal when it comes time to reflect on the best goals of the season.
Giroux and the Flyers will next head to Florida to take on the Panthers this Saturday (7 p.m. ET, available on fuboTV).
