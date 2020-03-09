Coaches, players fight as massive brawl breaks out at professional hockey game

Fighting in hockey games always get fans' juices flowing. A brawl during a recent Federal Prospects Hockey League game took the craziness to another level, though. During Sunday's game between the Columbus River Dragons and Carolina Thunderbirds, a fight quickly escalated when Thunderbirds coach Andre Niec and River Dragons coach Jerome Bechard became incredibly hostile.

Niec was eventually ushered back to the bench where River Dragons players threw punches at him. That resulted in the Carolina coach losing his shirt.

We’ve got FHL coaches starting donnybrooks! WOW pic.twitter.com/86yR3g9QE3 — World Hockey Report (@worldhockeyrpt) March 8, 2020

Following Niec getting involved, several players began brawling all over the ice and there were punches being thrown from every angle. A River Dragons player even vacated the penalty box and ran at a Thunderbirds player on the ice that was a spectator during the early portion of the brawl.

"Oh, I have never seen this in all my years of covering hockey!" the play-by-play announcer commentated the brawl. "It's a melee! Everybody from the bench to the ice has a dance partner!"

During the Thunderbirds win, eight players were ejected for their roles in the brawl. Once the officials were able to get things under control, Carolina added two more goals to record a 9-3 win.

This brawl was definitely something special considering that the coach even decided to get involved. That's not exactly something that you see every day.