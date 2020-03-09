Coaches, players fight as massive brawl breaks out at professional hockey game
Things got a tad out of control during a Federal Prospects Hockey League game
Fighting in hockey games always get fans' juices flowing. A brawl during a recent Federal Prospects Hockey League game took the craziness to another level, though. During Sunday's game between the Columbus River Dragons and Carolina Thunderbirds, a fight quickly escalated when Thunderbirds coach Andre Niec and River Dragons coach Jerome Bechard became incredibly hostile.
Niec was eventually ushered back to the bench where River Dragons players threw punches at him. That resulted in the Carolina coach losing his shirt.
Following Niec getting involved, several players began brawling all over the ice and there were punches being thrown from every angle. A River Dragons player even vacated the penalty box and ran at a Thunderbirds player on the ice that was a spectator during the early portion of the brawl.
"Oh, I have never seen this in all my years of covering hockey!" the play-by-play announcer commentated the brawl. "It's a melee! Everybody from the bench to the ice has a dance partner!"
During the Thunderbirds win, eight players were ejected for their roles in the brawl. Once the officials were able to get things under control, Carolina added two more goals to record a 9-3 win.
This brawl was definitely something special considering that the coach even decided to get involved. That's not exactly something that you see every day.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Panthers retire Luongo's No. 1
No. 1 will hang in the rafters of this franchise forever
-
NHL dressing rooms closed to media
Formal press conferences will still be held
-
Sharks fans attend game despite virus
County officials wanted the Sharks to postpone Thursday's game
-
Henri Richard dies at age 84
Richard spent all 20 of his NHL seasons with the Canadiens
-
Rangers' Zibanejad scores five goals
Holy moly, that's a lot of goals
-
Barnaby charged after Nashville fight
The ex-enforcer was released on bond
-
NHL trade deadline takeaways
We have all the latest updates and rumors from around the league as the trade deadline approaches
-
NHL All-Star Game live updates, highlights
Matthew Tkachuk's 6 points help set the tone for the Pacific in his hometown