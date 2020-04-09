Colby Cave's wife gives health update as Oilers forward remains in medically-induced coma: 'We need a miracle'
Cave's family can't visit him due to restrictions at Toronto's Sunnybrook Hospital because of the coronavirus outbreak
Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave suffered a brain bleed and was placed in a medically induced coma on Tuesday. Doctors removed a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on Cave's brain, according to a team announcement. On Wednesday night, Cave's wife, Emily, posted on Instagram that the Oilers forward needs a "miracle" to make it through this scary situation.
View this post on Instagram
Please wake up. Please wake up. It’s all I can keep asking, “he’s going to wake up right?” We need a miracle. Colby’s parents and myself, got to see him through a window and talk to him with a walkie talkie last night. We are no longer allowed to be in the hospital because Covid-19 rules. We have no idea when we will be allowed to see him again. The nurse has tied his wedding band to his ankle. I am dreaming of being able to touch you, hear your voice, squeeze your hand (3 times), and kiss you again. I love you so much, and my heart is shattered into a million pieces without my best friend 💛✨ Out of difficulties grows miracles- 1 Peter 5:10
"Please wake up. Please wake up. It's all I can keep asking, "he's going to wake up right?" We need a miracle," Emily Cave wrote.
She and the rest of Cave's family currently can't see him due to visiting restrictions at Toronto's Sunnybrook Hospital because of the coronavirus outbreak. Emily added that they communicated with Colby using a walkie talkie this week, and that she and his parents were able to see him through a window. There is no timetable on when the hospital will lift their visiting restrictions.
"We have no idea when we will be allowed to see him again," Emily wrote.
Colby, 25, has played in 67 NHL games between the Oilers and Boston Bruins. Cave was originally claimed off waivers by the Oilers in January 2019. Cave split time between Edmonton and the team's AHL affiliate, Bakersfield Condors, this season. In 44 games with Bakersfield, the Canadian forward has registered 23 points (11 goals and 12 assists). In addition, Cave has scored one goal in 11 games with the Oilers.
