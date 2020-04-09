Colby Cave's wife gives health update as Oilers forward remains in medically-induced coma: 'We need a miracle'

Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave suffered a brain bleed and was placed in a medically induced coma on Tuesday. Doctors removed a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on Cave's brain, according to a team announcement. On Wednesday night, Cave's wife, Emily, posted on Instagram that the Oilers forward needs a "miracle" to make it through this scary situation.

"Please wake up. Please wake up. It's all I can keep asking, "he's going to wake up right?" We need a miracle," Emily Cave wrote.

She and the rest of Cave's family currently can't see him due to visiting restrictions at Toronto's Sunnybrook Hospital because of the coronavirus outbreak. Emily added that they communicated with Colby using a walkie talkie this week, and that she and his parents were able to see him through a window. There is no timetable on when the hospital will lift their visiting restrictions.

"We have no idea when we will be allowed to see him again," Emily wrote.

Colby, 25, has played in 67 NHL games between the Oilers and Boston Bruins. Cave was originally claimed off waivers by the Oilers in January 2019. Cave split time between Edmonton and the team's AHL affiliate, Bakersfield Condors, this season. In 44 games with Bakersfield, the Canadian forward has registered 23 points (11 goals and 12 assists). In addition, Cave has scored one goal in 11 games with the Oilers.