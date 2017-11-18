Cole’s Notes From Around the League: 11/11/17-11/17/17

The latest in transaction news from across the NHL.

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks made no moves this week.

Arizona Coyotes

The Coyotes acquired left winger Tye McGinn and goaltender Michael Leighton from Tampa Bay.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins recalled left wingers Kenny Agostino and Peter Cehlarik from AHL Providence on an emergency basis. Centre Ryan White, who attended training camp with Boston this past Fall, has signed a PTO with AHL San Diego.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres reassigned winger Justin Bailey to AHL Rochester. They recalled defenceman Casey Nelson and centre Kyle Criscuolo. They reassigned right winger Nicholas Baptiste. Defenceman Marco Scandella has been fined $5000 for slashing Pittsburgh’s Patric Hornqvist.

Calgary Flames

The Flames reassigned defenceman Rasmus Andersson to AHL Stockton. They recalled goaltender Jon Gillies on an emergency basis. They signed centre Glenn Gawdin to a three-year entry-level contract. They reassigned Gillies following an emergency recall. Left winger Matthew Tkachuk has been suspended one game for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes recalled right winger Lee Stempniak from his conditioning stint with AHL Charlotte, recalled left winger Phillip Di Giuseppe, and reassigned right winger Patrick Brown.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks made no moves this week.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche recalled left winger Vladislav Kamenev from AHL San Antonio and reassigned right winger Rocco Grimaldi and left winger AJ Greer. They reassigned centre Tyson Jost. They recalled centre Dominic Toninato.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets recalled forward Jordan Schroeder from AHL Cleveland. They signed right winger Cam Atkinson to a seven-year contract extension. They reassigned centre Zac Dalpe. Right winger Patrick Dwyer, who attended training camp with Columbus in 2016, has signed in Denmark with the Metal Ligaen with Sonderjyske.

Dallas Stars

The Stars reassigned centre Jason Dickinson to AHL Texas.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings recalled defenceman Brian Lashoff from AHL Grand Rapids. Right winger Luke Witkowski has been suspended ten games for returning to the ice to take part in an altercation.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers acquired left winger Michael Cammalleri from Los Angeles.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers recalled forward Curtis Valk from AHL Springfield. They recalled centre Chase Balisy. They signed forward Jonathan Ang to a three-year entry-level contract.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings recalled centre Andrew Crescenzi from AHL Ontario. They acquired left winger Jussi Jokinen from Edmonton. They recalled centre Jonny Brodzinski and reassigned centre Michael Amadio.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild made no moves this week.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens claimed goaltender Antti Niemi off waivers from Florida. They reassigned goaltender Zachary Fucale to AHL Laval following an emergency recall. They recalled left winger Nicolas Deslauriers.

Nashville Predators

The Predators reassigned centre Frederick Gaudreau to AHL Milwaukee and reassigned winger Pontus Aberg for conditioning purposes. They recalled goaltender Anders Lindback and reassigned goaltender Juuse Saros.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils reassigned centre Michael McLeod to OHL Mississauga.

New York Islanders

The Islanders reassigned right winger Joshua Ho-Sang from AHL Bridgeport on an emergency basis.

New York Rangers

The Rangers made no moves this week.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators reassigned left winger Nick Paul, right winger Jack Rodewald, and defenceman Ben Harpur to AHL Belleville. They recalled Paul.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers recalled defenceman Mark Alt from AHL Lehigh Valley.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins made no moves this week.

San Jose Sharks

The Sharks recalled right winger Kevin Labanc from AHL San Jose. Right winger Timo Meier has been fined $2403.67 for roughing Vancouver’s Michael Del Zotto.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues loaned right winger Beau Bennett to AHL Chicago.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning acquired goaltender Louis Domingue from Arizona. They reassigned Domingue to AHL Syracuse.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs recalled right winger Nikita Soshnikov from AHL Toronto and reassigned centre Frederik Gauthier. They signed left winger Josh Leivo to a one-year contract extension.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks reassigned left winger Reid Boucher and goaltender Thatcher Demko to AHL Utica.

Vegas Golden Knights

The Golden Knights made no moves this week. Centre Vadim Shipachyov, who began the season with Vegas, has signed in Russia with the KHL’s SKA St. Petersburg.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals reassigned left winger Liam O’Brien to AHL Hershey. They reassigned centre Tyler Graovac for long-term conditioning purposes.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets reassigned left winger Brendan Lemieux to AHL Manitoba.