Cole’s Notes From Around the League: 11/18/17-11/24/17
The latest in transaction news from across the NHL.
The Ducks reassigned forward Kalle Kossila to AHL San Diego and recalled left winger Mike Liambas. They reassigned goaltender Reto Berra and defenceman Jaycob Megna.
The Coyotes reassigned defenceman Dakota Mermis to AHL Tuscon. They loaned goaltender Michael Leighton to AHL Chicago. They recalled goaltender Marek Langhamer on an emergency basis.
The Bruins recalled defenceman Matt Grzelcyk from AHL Providence. They reassigned left winger Jordan Szwarz to AHL Providence following an emergency recall.
The Sabres reassigned left winger Evan Rodrigues to AHL Rochester.
The Flames reassigned goaltender Eddie Lack to AHL Stockton and recalled goaltender David Rittich. Defenceman Dennis Wideman, who played for Calgary from 2012/13 to 2016/17, has retired from pro hockey, being named an assistant coach by the OHL’s Kitchener Rangers.
Drafted in the eighth round, 241st overall, in the 2002 NHL Entry Draft by the Buffalo Sabres, Wideman has 387 points (99G, 288A) in 815 games, as well as 32 points (1G, 31A) in 55 playoff games, for St. Louis (2005/06-partway through 2006/07), Boston (partway through 2006/07-2009/10), Florida (part of 2010/11), Washington (partway through 2010/11-2011/12), and Calgary (2012/13-2016/17). He was named to play in the 2012 NHL All-Star Game, representing Washington.
The Hurricanes made no moves this week.
The Blackhawks made no moves this week. Right winger John Hayden has been fined $2486.56 for high-sticking Tampa Bay’s JT Brown.
The Avalanche recalled goaltender Andrew Hammond from AHL Belleville.
The Blue Jackets reassigned defenceman Gabriel Carlsson, left winger Sonny Milano, and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to AHL Cleveland and recalled goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks. They recalled Carlsson, Milano, and Korpisalo and reassigned Kivlenieks.
The Stars recalled goaltender Mike McKenna from AHL Texas. They recalled defenceman Julius Honka. They reassigned Honka and recalled left winger Curtis McKenzie. They recalled Honka and reassigned McKenzie and McKenna.
The Red Wings reassigned defenceman Brian Lashoff to AHL Grand Rapids.
The Oilers have placed defenceman Ziyat Paigin on unconditional waivers. They recalled defenceman Ryan Stanton from AHL Bakersfield and reassigned left winger Brad Malone. Centre Chris Kelly, who played for Edmonton last season, has signed a PTO with AHL Belleville.
The Panthers reassigned forward Curtis Valk to AHL Springfield. They signed right winger Anthony Greco to a one-year entry-level contract. They recalled winger Henrik Haapala.
The Kings reassigned centre Andrew Crescenzi to AHL Ontario. They acquired centre Torrey Mitchell from Montreal. They signed goaltender Jack Campbell to a two-year contract extension. They placed centre Brooks Laich on waivers.
The Wild recalled forward Zack Mitchell from AHL Iowa and reassigned centres Joel Eriksson Ek and Luke Kunin.
The Canadiens recalled defenceman Jakub Jerabek from AHL Laval. They acquired a conditional fifth-round pick from Los Angeles. They reassigned goaltender Charlie Lindgren. They reassigned defenceman David Schlemko for conditioning purposes.
The Predators recalled centre Frederick Gaudreau from AHL Milwaukee. They recalled goaltender Juuse Saros, recalled left winger Pontus Aberg from his conditioning stint, and reassigned goaltender Anders Lindback. Left winger Austin Watson has been suspended two games for boarding Colorado’s Dominic Toninato.
The Devils made no moves this week.
The Islanders made no moves this week.
The Rangers made no moves this week.
The Senators recalled defenceman Ben Harpur from AHL Belleville. They recalled defenceman Thomas Chabot. They recalled centre Gabriel Dumont off waivers from Tampa Bay.
The Flyers recalled defenceman Samuel Morin and left winger Danick Martel from AHL Lehigh Valley and reassigned right winger Matt Read and defenceman Mark Alt. Defenceman Radko Gudas has been suspended ten games for slashing Winnipeg’s Mathieu Perreault. Left winger Nikolay Zherdev, who played for Philadelphia in 2010/11, has signed a PTO in Latvia with the KHL’s Dinamo Riga.
The Penguins reassigned defenceman Frank Corrado to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
The Sharks recalled centre Daniel O’Regan from AHL San Jose.
The Blues recalled centre Wade Megan from AHL Chicago. They signed left winger Samuel Blais.
The Lightning claimed centre Chris DiDomenico off waivers from Ottawa. They recalled forward Cory Conacher from AHL Syracuse.
The Maple Leafs made no moves this week.
The Canucks recalled defenceman Philip Holm from AHL Utica and reassigned defenceman Patrick Wiercioch. They have placed right winger Anton Rodin on unconditional waivers.
Vegas Golden Knights
The Golden Knights reassigned goaltender Dylan Ferguson to WHL Kamloops.
The Capitals recalled centre Tyler Graovac from AHL Hershey.
The Jets recalled defenceman Tucker Poolman from AHL Manitoba.
