Cole’s Notes From Around the League: 11/18/17-11/24/17

The latest in transaction news from across the NHL.

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks reassigned forward Kalle Kossila to AHL San Diego and recalled left winger Mike Liambas. They reassigned goaltender Reto Berra and defenceman Jaycob Megna.

Arizona Coyotes

The Coyotes reassigned defenceman Dakota Mermis to AHL Tuscon. They loaned goaltender Michael Leighton to AHL Chicago. They recalled goaltender Marek Langhamer on an emergency basis.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins recalled defenceman Matt Grzelcyk from AHL Providence. They reassigned left winger Jordan Szwarz to AHL Providence following an emergency recall.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres reassigned left winger Evan Rodrigues to AHL Rochester.

Calgary Flames

The Flames reassigned goaltender Eddie Lack to AHL Stockton and recalled goaltender David Rittich. Defenceman Dennis Wideman, who played for Calgary from 2012/13 to 2016/17, has retired from pro hockey, being named an assistant coach by the OHL’s Kitchener Rangers.

Drafted in the eighth round, 241st overall, in the 2002 NHL Entry Draft by the Buffalo Sabres, Wideman has 387 points (99G, 288A) in 815 games, as well as 32 points (1G, 31A) in 55 playoff games, for St. Louis (2005/06-partway through 2006/07), Boston (partway through 2006/07-2009/10), Florida (part of 2010/11), Washington (partway through 2010/11-2011/12), and Calgary (2012/13-2016/17). He was named to play in the 2012 NHL All-Star Game, representing Washington.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes made no moves this week.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks made no moves this week. Right winger John Hayden has been fined $2486.56 for high-sticking Tampa Bay’s JT Brown.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche recalled goaltender Andrew Hammond from AHL Belleville.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets reassigned defenceman Gabriel Carlsson, left winger Sonny Milano, and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to AHL Cleveland and recalled goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks. They recalled Carlsson, Milano, and Korpisalo and reassigned Kivlenieks.

Dallas Stars

The Stars recalled goaltender Mike McKenna from AHL Texas. They recalled defenceman Julius Honka. They reassigned Honka and recalled left winger Curtis McKenzie. They recalled Honka and reassigned McKenzie and McKenna.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings reassigned defenceman Brian Lashoff to AHL Grand Rapids.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers have placed defenceman Ziyat Paigin on unconditional waivers. They recalled defenceman Ryan Stanton from AHL Bakersfield and reassigned left winger Brad Malone. Centre Chris Kelly, who played for Edmonton last season, has signed a PTO with AHL Belleville.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers reassigned forward Curtis Valk to AHL Springfield. They signed right winger Anthony Greco to a one-year entry-level contract. They recalled winger Henrik Haapala.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings reassigned centre Andrew Crescenzi to AHL Ontario. They acquired centre Torrey Mitchell from Montreal. They signed goaltender Jack Campbell to a two-year contract extension. They placed centre Brooks Laich on waivers.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild recalled forward Zack Mitchell from AHL Iowa and reassigned centres Joel Eriksson Ek and Luke Kunin.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens recalled defenceman Jakub Jerabek from AHL Laval. They acquired a conditional fifth-round pick from Los Angeles. They reassigned goaltender Charlie Lindgren. They reassigned defenceman David Schlemko for conditioning purposes.

Nashville Predators

The Predators recalled centre Frederick Gaudreau from AHL Milwaukee. They recalled goaltender Juuse Saros, recalled left winger Pontus Aberg from his conditioning stint, and reassigned goaltender Anders Lindback. Left winger Austin Watson has been suspended two games for boarding Colorado’s Dominic Toninato.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils made no moves this week.

New York Islanders

The Islanders made no moves this week.

New York Rangers

The Rangers made no moves this week.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators recalled defenceman Ben Harpur from AHL Belleville. They recalled defenceman Thomas Chabot. They recalled centre Gabriel Dumont off waivers from Tampa Bay.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers recalled defenceman Samuel Morin and left winger Danick Martel from AHL Lehigh Valley and reassigned right winger Matt Read and defenceman Mark Alt. Defenceman Radko Gudas has been suspended ten games for slashing Winnipeg’s Mathieu Perreault. Left winger Nikolay Zherdev, who played for Philadelphia in 2010/11, has signed a PTO in Latvia with the KHL’s Dinamo Riga.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins reassigned defenceman Frank Corrado to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

San Jose Sharks

The Sharks recalled centre Daniel O’Regan from AHL San Jose.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues recalled centre Wade Megan from AHL Chicago. They signed left winger Samuel Blais.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning claimed centre Chris DiDomenico off waivers from Ottawa. They recalled forward Cory Conacher from AHL Syracuse.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs made no moves this week.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks recalled defenceman Philip Holm from AHL Utica and reassigned defenceman Patrick Wiercioch. They have placed right winger Anton Rodin on unconditional waivers.

Vegas Golden Knights

The Golden Knights reassigned goaltender Dylan Ferguson to WHL Kamloops.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals recalled centre Tyler Graovac from AHL Hershey.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets recalled defenceman Tucker Poolman from AHL Manitoba.