Cole’s Notes From Around the League: 11/25/17-12/1/17

The latest in transaction news from across the NHL.

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks recalled left winger Kalle Kossila from AHL San Diego. They acquired centre Adam Henrique and left winger Joseph Blandisi and a third-round pick from New Jersey.

Arizona Coyotes

The Coyotes recalled centre Dylan Strome from AHL Tuscon and reassigned right winger Mario Kempe. They reassigned defenceman Jakob Chychrun for conditioning purposes. They recalled defenceman Andrew Campbell.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins recalled left winger Jordan Szwarz from AHL Providence on an emergency basis and reassigned defenceman Rob O’Gara. They reassigned Szwarz following an emergency recall.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres reassigned forward Seth Griffith to AHL Rochester. They recalled goaltender Linus Ullmark. They reassigned defenceman Matt Tennyson.

Calgary Flames

The Flames recalled right winger Garnet Hathaway from AHL Stockton.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes made no moves this week.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks reassigned right winger Jordin Tootoo to AHL Rockford. They recalled goaltender Jean-Francois Berube.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche recalled centre Tyson Jost from AHL San Antonio. They loaned goaltender Andrew Hammond to AHL Belleville. They reassigned defencemen Anton Lindholm and Chris Bigras. They recalled defenceman Duncan Siemens. Left winger Gabriel Landeskog has been suspended four games for cross-checking Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets reassigned goaltender Joonas Korpisalo and left winger Markus Hannikainen to AHL Cleveland and recalled goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks. They recalled Korpisalo and Hannikainen and reassigned Kivlenieks. They reassigned Hannikainen and recalled defenceman Gabriel Carlsson on an emergency basis. They reassigned Carlsson following an emergency recall and reassigned centre Jordan Schroeder. They recalled Carlsson and Hannikainen.

Dallas Stars

The Stars made no moves this week.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings made no moves this week.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers recalled goaltender Nick Ellis from AHL Bakersfield. They claimed left winger Nathan Walker off waivers from Washington. They recalled defenceman Ryan Stanton.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers reassigned left winger Chase Balisy to AHL Springfield. They recalled centre Denis Malgin.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings reassigned centre Brooks Laich to AHL Ontario. They signed defenceman Austin Strand to a three-year entry-level contract. They placed Laich on unconditional waivers.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild recalled defenceman Ryan Murphy from AHL Iowa. They claimed defenceman Nate Prosser off waivers from St. Louis. Defenceman Matt Dumba has been fined $5000 for unsportsmanlike conduct against Winnipeg.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens recalled defenceman David Schlemko from his conditioning stint with AHL Laval. They reassigned defenceman Noah Juulsen. They acquired right winger Adam Cracknell from the Rangers. They reassigned Cracknell. They recalled left winger Daniel Carr.

Nashville Predators

The Predators reassigned goaltender Juuse Saros to AHL Milwaukee and recalled goaltender Anders Lindback.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils acquired defenceman Sami Vatanen and a conditional third-round pick from Anaheim.

New York Islanders

The Islanders made no moves this week.

New York Rangers

The Rangers acquired centre Peter Holland from Montreal. They reassigned Holland. Right winger Bobby Farnham, who attended training camp this past fall with the Rangers, has signed for the remainder of the season with AHL Springfield.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators reassigned defenceman Thomas Chabot and left winger Nick Paul to AHL Belleville. They recalled Chabot. Centre Chris VandeVelde, who attended training camp this fall with Ottawa, has signed for the rest of the year in Finland with Liiga’s Rauman Lukko.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers reassigned defenceman Samuel Morin to AHL Lehigh Valley. They reassigned left winger Danick Martel.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins recalled goaltender Casey DeSmith from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. They reassigned right winger Josh Archibald for conditioning purposes.

San Jose Sharks

The Sharks recalled goaltender Antoine Bibeau from AHL San Jose on an emergency basis. They reassigned Bibeau following an emergency recall.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues made no moves this week.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning reassigned right winger Christopher DiDomenico to AHL Syracuse for conditioning purposes. They reassigned forward Cory Conacher. They recalled Conacher.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs made no moves this week.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks recalled left winger Nikolay Goldobin from AHL Utica. Right winger Derek Dorsett has retired from pro hockey. The winger had undergone a spinal fusion surgery last December, and while he had since been cleared to play, a recent evaluation revealed a “cervical disk herniation,” and due to the risk associated with continuing to play in light of this diagnosis, has decided to end his career.

Drafted in the seventh round, 189th overall, in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dorsett has 127 points (51G, 76A) in 515 games, as well as two points (0G, 2A) in 43 playoff games, for Columbus (2008/09-partway through 2012/13), the Rangers (partway through 2012/13-2013/14), and Vancouver (2014/15-2017/18).

Vegas Golden Knights

The Golden Knights recalled left winger Stefan Matteau from AHL Chicago. They signed defenceman Brayden McNabb to a four-year contract extension.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals reassigned defenceman Aaron Ness to AHL Hershey.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets recalled goaltender Eric Comrie from AHL Manitoba. Defenceman Ben Chiarot has been fined $3763.44 for butt-ending Anaheim’s Corey Perry.