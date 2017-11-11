Cole’s Notes From Around the League: 11/4/17-11/10/17
Cole’s Notes From Around the League: 11/4/17-11/10/17
The latest in transaction news from across the NHL.
The Ducks reassigned goaltender Reto Berra to AHL San Diego. They recalled Berra and left winger Kevin Roy. Defenceman Shane O’Brien, who was last under contract with Anaheim in 2015/16, has signed in Austria with the Erste Bank Eishockey Liga’s EHC Black Wings Linz.
The Coyotes recalled defenceman Joel Hanley from AHL Tuscon. They reassigned goaltender Louis Domingue and recalled right winger Mike Sislo.
The Bruins reassigned goaltender Zane McIntyre to AHL Providence following an emergency recall. They recalled defenceman Rob O’Gara from AHL Providence. They recalled McIntyre on an emergency basis. They released centre Ryan White from his PTO. They reassigned McIntyre following an emergency recall. They reassigned centre Austin Czarnik following an emergency recall.
The Sabres recalled defenceman Zach Redmond from AHL Rochester. They reassigned Redmond.
The Flames recalled defenceman Rasmus Andersson from AHL Stockton. They reassigned left winger Tanner Glass.
The Hurricanes reassigned right winger Lee Stempniak to AHL Charlotte for conditioning purposes. They reassigned defenceman Roland McKeown.
The Blackhawks made no moves this week.
The Avalanche acquired defenceman Samuel Girard, left winger Vladislav Kamenev, and a 2018 second-round pick from Nashville and acquired goaltender Andrew Hammond, centre Shane Bowers, a 2018 first-round pick, and a 2019 third-round pick from Ottawa. They reassigned Kamenev to AHL San Antonio. They loaned Hammond to AHL Belleville.
The Blue Jackets made no moves this week.
The Stars acquired defenceman Reece Scarlett from Florida. They reassigned Scarlett.
The Red Wings made no moves this week.
The Oilers reassigned right winger Kailer Yamamoto to WHL Spokane. They recalled left winger Brad Malone from AHL Bakersfield. They reassigned right winger Brian Ferlin. They recalled right winger Jesse Puljujarvi.
The Panthers reassigned right winger Owen Tippett to OHL Mississauga. They recalled centre Chase Balisy from AHL Springfield. They reassigned Balisy. They recalled left winger Dryden Hunt. They acquired defenceman Ludwig Bystrom from Florida. They reassigned Bystrom.
The Kings made no moves this week.
The Wild reassigned forward Landon Ferraro to AHL Iowa. They recalled goaltender Niklas Svedberg on an emergency basis. They reassigned Svedberg following an emergency recall. Defenceman Mike Weber, who was last signed with Minnesota, has signed in Sweden with the SHL’s Frolunda Indians.
The Canadiens recalled centre Byron Froese from AHL Laval and reassigned right winger Michael McCarron. They recalled goaltender Zachary Fucale on an emergency basis.
The Predators acquired centre Kyle Turris from Ottawa and signed him to a six-year contract extension.
The Devils made no moves this week.
The Islanders recalled centre Alan Quine from his conditioning stint with AHL Bridgeport.
The Rangers loaned defenceman Alexei Bereglazov to the KHL’s Metallurg Magnitogorsk.
The Senators acquired centre Matt Duchene from Colorado. They recalled left winger Nick Paul from AHL Belleville. They recalled goaltender Marcus Hogberg on an emergency basis.
The Flyers reassigned defenceman Will O’Neill to AHL Lehigh Valley. They reassigned defenceman Mark Alt.
The Penguins reassigned defenceman Zach Trotman to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
The Sharks reassigned winger Kevin Labanc to AHL San Jose. They reassigned centre Rourke Chartier.
The Blues made no moves this week.
The Lightning reassigned right winger Erik Condra to AHL Syracuse.
The Maple Leafs loaned forward Eric Fehr to AHL San Diego. They reassigned right winger Kasperi Kapanen to AHL Toronto and recalled centre Frederik Gauthier.
The Canucks recalled goaltender Thatcher Demko from AHL Utica. They reassigned forward Jayson Megna. They recalled centre Brendan Gaunce from his conditioning stint. They recalled left winger Reid Boucher.
Vegas Golden Knights
The Golden Knights made no moves this week.
Centre Vadim Shipachyov has retired from the NHL. Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017 by the Vegas Golden Knights, Shipachyov has one point (1G, 0A) in three games for Vegas (2017/18).
The Capitals made no moves this week.
The Jets made no moves this week.
