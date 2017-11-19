Colorado Avalanche at Detroit Red Wings, Projected Lineups, How to Watch

Colorado Avalanche at Detroit Red Wings, Projected Lineups, How to Watch

6:00p ET Little Caesars Arena

Detroit, MI

TV: FS-D

Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket // 1270 AM CBS Sports Radio

Senators Blog: MIle High Hockey

Twenty games into the season and a week before the traditional American Thanksgiving milestone and the Red Wings find themselves in the second Wild Card spot and four points clear of the next closest team. There is obviously still a long way to go in the season and this is still a flawed team that when the dust settles on the season is more likely to be in the draft lottery than the playoffs, but man are they a lot of fun to watch right now. Tonight also will mark the return of Danny DeKeyser to the lineup.

Tonight, they welcome an old foe to the Dough Joe as the Colorado Avalanche will get their first look at Little Caesars Arena. Colorado is surprisingly not flat out awful this year and, like the Red Wings, find themselves right in the thick of the very early playoff race in the West. Up front they are led by some of the typical names in Gabriel Landeskog (8G, 6A), Nathan MacKinnon (6G, 14A) and Mikko Rantanen (6G, 11A) as well as a new one in Alexander Kerfoot (7G, 6A). Their blue line received a boost defensively with the acquisition of Samuel Girard, who paired with Erik Johnson cold make for a very solid top pairing, and still boasts the offensive dynamic of Tyson Barrie. This might not be the Colorado Avalanche of old, but they have enough talent to not be the doormat we saw last year either.

With Colorado losing in Nashville last night while the Red Wings were resting in their own beds look for the Red Wings to try and push the pace early and often in this one, especially when Dylan Larkin, Anthony Mantha and/or Andreas Athanasiou are on the ice.

Detroit Red Wings
LW C RW
Anthony Mantha Henrik Zetterberg Gustav Nyquist
Tomas Tatar Dylan Larkin Andreas Athanasiou
Justin Abdelkader Frans Nielsen Luke Glendening
David Booth Darren Helm Scott Wilson
LD RD
Danny DeKeyser Mike Green
Jonathan Ericcson Trevor Daley
Niklas Kronwall Nick Jensen
Goalie
Jimmy Howard
Petr Mrazek

Scratches: Xavier Ouellet, Luke Witkowski (Suspended)

Injuries: Martin Frk, Johan Franzen (LTIR)

Colorado Avalanche
LW C RW
Gabriel Landeskog Nathan MacKinnon Mikko Rantanen
Colin Wilson Alexander Kerfoot JT Compher
Matthew Nieto Carl Soderberg Blake Comeau
Sven Andrighetto Dominic Toninato Nail Yakupov
LD RD
Sameul Girard Erik Johnson
Andrei Mironov Tyson Barrie
Mark Barberio Nikita Zadorov
G
Semyon Varlamov
Jonathan Bernier

Injuries: Tyson Jost, Anton Lindholm, Vladislav Kamenev, Patrick Nemeth

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Game Day Prediction Contest

Would you like to predict the outcome of the game and potentially become internet famous? Well you're in luck, because here's your opportunity. Here's how it works.

First off, if you don't have an SBN Username, make one! We'd love to have you, plus it's much easier to track your predictions season-long. Then make your guess on the winning team, final score, and who the Red Wings player of the game will be. Enter the required information into the form below using the formats indicated. If you don't use those formats, your answers will be disregarded. All submissions are timestamped and will be accepted only until the official game start time. Only one submission per person, please. The Red Wings POTG will be determined by the collective of WiiM writers.

Each correct winning team prediction is worth 1 point. Each correct player of the game prediction is worth 3 points. Each correct final score prediction is worth 5 points. If you get all three correct, you'll receive 15 points.

Good luck!

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories