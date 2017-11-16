Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard is The Marshal

Every NHLer seems to have a nickname, Samuel Girard’s should be The Marshal

There has been a disturbing trend around hockey for as long as I can remember. It seems that the second you get any good and especially when you make the NHL, you MUST be given a nickname. NHLers have some sort of innate inability to call their teammates by their given name. And of course, fans follow suit.

The worst part of the whole thing is how painfully uncreative NHLers have become when naming their teammates.

Hallsy

Riels

Murph

We’ve lost all creativity.

Enter Samuel Girard - the newest foundational piece of the Colorado Avalanche. When the Avs traded for Girard as part of the Matt Duchane deal, there was speculation that he would be sent back to junior before his entry-level contract kicked in. Now, reports this week are that Girard is going to be sticking with the team for the rest of the season. So it’s time he gets his official NHL nickname.

It’s all too easy to fall back on on the lazy stereotypes, but I propose we buck the trend. I propose we get creative. I propose Colorado Avalanche fans start referring to Girard as The Marshal.

But why? You might ask.

For one very good reason.

The Fugitive is one of the best action movies of the early ‘90s - heck, maybe ever.

Dr. Richard Kimble, unjustly accused of murdering his wife, must find the real killer while being the target of a nationwide manhunt lead by a seasoned US Marshall.

That US Marshal played by the legend Tommy Lee Jones was named...Samuel Girard.

In a very impressive career, Tommy Lee Jones gives one of his most memorable performances as Sam Girard - a performance that won him an academy award.

The character of Samuel Girard was so legendary that he got his own spinoff movie five years later.

The cinematic version of Samuel Girard was smart, strategic, handsome and a great leader - all things that go into making a great hockey player.

The hockey-playing Samuel Girard has all the raw talent to be a star for the Avalanche - and he deserves a nickname worthy of this potential. His career as an NHLer is in its infancy, now is the time to make the handle stick.

Avs fans need to stand up and make sure that Sam Girard is known throughout the league as The Marshal.