Colorado Avalanche forward Vladislav Kamenev to miss “significant time” with broken arm

Kamenev will be out of the lineup for the foreseeable future

Bad news for Vladislav Kamenev in his first game with the Colorado Avalanche after coming over as part of the Matt Duchene trade. After taking a big hit from Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik in the second period of Thursday night’s game, the young Russian is going to miss “significant time” after breaking his forearm.

It’s terrible timing for the 21-year old who was dominating the AHL before getting the call up to start his career as an Av. The team seemed ready to give Kamenev his first opportunity to be an everyday NHLer - something that is now going to have to wait.

It was a clean hit from Orpik and there was nothing Kamenev could have done to avoid the injury. It was bad luck and something you never want to see - especially for a kid playing in only his third NHL game.

The injury might lead to Tyson Jost being immediately recalled by the Avalanche after he was sent to San Antonio earlier in the day.

Let’s hope the recovery doesn’t take too long so that Kamenev can get back in the lineup and make an impact on the Avalanche sooner rather than later.