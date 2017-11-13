Colorado Avalanche prospect report: Nick Henry returns!

The Regina Pats defender plays his first games of the season

Two points. That’s what is preferred to see from each player each week. Conor Timmins and Travis Barron were our guys for that, and Ty Lewis is usually out best bet. After a player is drafted, you want to see a PPG pace from forwards. It’s not a definite signal of future performance, but it can be a bit worrying, especially if you’re in the second year post-draft. Hopefully those three keep up the strong play.

Nick Henry, long time IR resident has returned to the ice for the Regina Pats! He didn’t score, but having him back is a huge boost to the Memorial Cup hosts and hopefully they can work their way up to a higher place in the standings and not get stuck with the horrible travel that awaits WHL wild card teams.

Denis Smirnov is still injured, hopefully he’ll be back in a couple weeks. He was on an excellent scoring pace, and Pen State misses him.

Ontario Hockey League

Conor Timmins played for Team OHL in the Canada/Russia series on Thursday.

Nov. 9th: OHL vs Russia

L 5-2 - 0G, 0A, -2

#21 - Conor Timmins (D) - 1G, 1A, +2

Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds - 15-3-2-0

Nov. 10th: @ Sarnia Sting

W 4-3 OT - 0G, 1A, +2

Nov. 11th: @ Flint Firebirds

W 8-2 - 1G, 0A

Timmins is a solid contributor for the Greyhounds and will be a great player to watch at the world juniors.

#19 - Travis Barron (F) - 2G, 1A, +1

Ottawa 67’s - 12-8-1-0

Nov. 10th: vs Oshawa Generals

W 5-3 - 2G, 0A, +1

Nov. 12th: @ Oshawa Generals

W 6-2 - 0G, 1A

Barron did well helping the 67’s beat the Generals at home and in their arena. He’ll be here in Niagara on the 24th, so get your questions in now.

Western Hockey League

Ty Lewis played for Team WHL in the Canada/Russia series on Monday and Tuesday.

Nov. 6th: WHL vs Russia

W 7-0 - 0G, 1A

Nov. 7th: WHL vs Russia

L 4-3 OT - 0G, 0A, -2

#21 - Nick Henry (D) - 0G, 0A, -1

Regina Pats - 11-8-2-0

Nov. 10th: vs Moose Jaw Warriors

L 3-2 - 0G, 0A, -1

Nov. 12th: @ Moose Jaw Warriors

W 3-1 - Did Not Play

Henry returned to the ice last week, and had no points, but he did manage six shots on net. He’s not quite up to speed yet, but the Pats have gotten a huge boost with Nick returning to the blue line.

#28 - Josh Anderson (D) - Did Not Play

Prince George Cougars - 6-9-2-2

Nov. 10th: vs Everett Silvertips

W 4-3 SO - Did Not Play

Nov. 11th: vs Everett Silvertips

L 4-0 - Did Not Play

Anderson is still injured, but hey we’re only down to one injured WHL player, so that’s somehting.

#14 - Ty Lewis (F) - No Points

Brandon Wheat Kings - 11-6-0-1

Nov. 11th: vs Saskatoon Blades

W 3-1 - No Points

Lewis was spent after the WHL vs Russia game it seems.

Junior A

#4 - Nick Leivermann (D) - 0G, 2A

Penticton Vees, BCHL - 11-5-1-2

Nov. 10th: vs Vernon Vipers

T 2-2 - 0G, 1A

Nov. 11th: @ Vernon Vipers

W 4-1 - 0G, 1A

Always looking to give his forwards a hand, Leivermann came away with two more points, making him one of the highest scoring defensive prospects the Avalanche have.

USHL

#5 - Nathan Clurman (D) - No Points

Tri-City Storm - 9-2-0

Nov. 10th: vs Waterloo Black Hawks

L 1-0 - No Points

Nov. 11th: vs Waterloo Black Hawks

W 1-0 - No Points

Goals were at a premium for the storm this weekend, with a 1-1 game record and a total goals record of 1-1 as well.

NCAA

#16 - Cale Makar (D) - 0G, 1A

UMass-Amherst Minutemen

Overall: 5-6/ Conference: 2-3

Nov. 9th: vs Providence

W 5-2 - 0G, 1A, +1

Nov. 11th: @ Providence

L 7-2 - 0G, 0A, -1

Makar helped U-Mass blow out and get blown out by Providence last week. It was kind of both teams to save their wins for the home crowds.

#25 - Denis Smirnov (F)

Penn State Lions

Overall: 5-7 / Conference: 2-4

Nov. 10th: @ Notre Dame

L 5-3 - Did Not Play

Nov. 11th: @ Notre Dame

L 1-0 - Did Not Play

Smirnov was injured a couple weeks ago, and Penn State is feeling the pain. Losing a 1.5 PPG player means the rest of the team needs to step up their games.

#26 - Cameron Morrison (F) - 0G, 0A, -2

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Overall: 8-3-1 / Conference: 4-0-0

Nov. 10th: vs Penn State

W 5-3 - 0G, 0A, -2

Nov. 11th: vs Penn State

W 1-0 - No Points

We missed on a big prospect vs prospect weekend, not that Morrison would have added anything.