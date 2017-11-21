Colorado Avalanche prospect report: Nicky Leivermann is player of the week

When a defender gets a hat trick it’s newsworthy for sure.

Another big week for a couple prospects. First up is the BCHL defender who scored four points this weekend including a hat trick - as a defender! Nicky Leivermann and the Penticten Vees of the BCHL scored 21 goals on the weekend and three came from our own Nicky. He was named BCHL player of the week for his efforts.

Ty Lewis put up five points last week, but that’s old hat for him.

Josh Anderson is back on the ice after missing a couple weeks for Prince George, he was back in time to play back to back games against the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Ontario Hockey League

#21 - Conor Timmins (D) - 0G, 2A, -1

Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds - 17-3-2-0

Nov. 16th: @ North Bay Battalion

W 5-4 OT - 0G, 2A, -1

Nov. 17th: @ Sudbury Wolves

W 2-0 - No Points

The Greyhounds are fighting the Sarnia Sting for the top spot in the OHL, and if they keep up the winning weekends they may be able to catch the Sting.

#19 - Travis Barron (F) - 1G, 2A, +2

Ottwa 67’s - 13-9-1-0

Nov. 18th: vs Hamilton Bulldogs

L 5-2 - 0G, 1A

Nov. 19th: @ Kingston Frontenacs

W 4-2 - 1G, 1A, +2

The 67’s went 1-1 this past weekend, but Barron put up three points, helping to lead the 67’s past the Kingston Frontenacs.

Western Hockey League

#21 - Nick Henry (D) - 1G, 1A, +2

Regina Pats - 13-9-2-0

Nov. 15th: vs Calgary Hitmen

W 4-3 - 1G, 1A, +2

Nov. 18th: @ Portland Winterhawks

L 3-1 - 0G, 0A, -2

Nov. 19th: @ Everett Silvertips

W 2-1 - 0G, 0A, +1

Henry is back full time now, and is doing pretty well for the Memorial Cup hosts.

#28 - Josh Anderson (D) - 0G, 1A, +3

Prince George Cougars - 9-9-2-2

Nov. 15th: @ Kamloops Bazers

W 5-4 - Did Not Play

Nov. 17th: vs Edmonton Oil Kings

W 5-1 - No Points

Nov. 18th: vs Edmonton Oil Kings

L 4-3 - 0G, 1A, +3

Anderson is back from injury, and easing his way into the game. He was on top of the defensive end against the Oil Kings, ending up a +3 after two games back.

#14 - Ty Lewis (F) - 2G, 3A, +1

Brandon Wheat Kings - 14-6-0-1

Nov. 14th: vs Calgary Hitmen

W 6-5 OT - 1G, 1A, -1

Nov. 17th: @ Saskatoon Blades

W 4-1 - 0G, 1A

Nov. 19th: vs Swift Current Broncos

W 7-3 - 1G, 1A, +2

The Wheat Kings were not interested in a loss last week and Ty Lewis was back to his old self, pulling in five points over the week.

Junior A

#4 - Nick Leivermann (D) - 4G, 1A

Penticton Vees, BCHL - 14-5-1-2

Nov. 15th: vs Surrey Eagles

W 7-1 - 1G, 0A

Nov. 17th: vs West Kelowna Warriors

W 11-3 - 3G, 0A

Nov. 18th: vs Cowichan Valley Capitals

W 10-1 - 0G, 1A

A hat trick from a defender isn’t somehting you see a lot, but when a team score 21 goals in two days it’s bound to happen.

USHL

#5 - Nathan Clurman (D)

Tri-City Storm

Nov. 17th: vs Des Moines Buccaneers

W 4-0 - No Points

Nov. 18th: @ Des Moines Buccaneers

L 4-1 - No Points

Clurman was focused on his defensive game this week as the Storm won the weekend series vs the Buccaneers 5-4.

NCAA

#16 - Cale Makar (D)

UMass-Amherst Minutemen

Overall: 5-6 / Conference: 2-3

No games last week.

#25 - Denis Smirnov (F) - Did Not Play

Penn State Lions

Overall: 7-7 / Conference: 2-4

Nov. 17th: @ Arizona State

W 7-0 - Did Not Play

Nov. 18th: @ Arizona State

W 4-2 - Did Not Play

Smirnov is still not playing and his coach has said he’s unsure of his return date.

#15 - Shane Bowers - 2G, 1A, +2

Boston University Terriers

Overall: 6-7-1 / Conference: 4-4-1

Nov. 17th: @ Maine

L 5-2 - 0G, 1A

Nov. 18th: @ Maine

W 7-0 - 2G, 0A, +2

Three points on the week

#26 - Cameron Morrison (F)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Overall: / Conference:

Nov. 17th: @ RPI

W 4-1 - 0G, 0A, +1

Nov. 18th: @ RPI

W 1-0 OT - 1G, 0A, +1

Cam Morrison's overtime winner!



Morrison scored the winning goal in overtime for the Irish to make them a perfect 2-0 against RPI over the weekend.