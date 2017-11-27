Colorado Avalanche prospect report: Travis Barron speaks with Mile High Hockey

The Ottawa 67’s captain took some time to talk to us about the 67’s changes, his development, working with the Avalanche, and whether or not he’s a real baron.

On Friday night the Ottawa 67’s came to Niagara to take on the IceDogs. They would end up losing 3-2, despite a flurry of shots at the end of the third and scoring two goals to make it a close loss. After the game, I was able to have a few minutes with Colorado Avalanche prospect Travis Barron to talk about how his season is going, and answer some of your questions.

MHH: How was spending time at Avalanche camp?

Barron: Camp was great. I learned a lot, and made a lot of new friends, saw new faces, and at the same time some enemies. Camp was a blast. Learning from the pros, and I was proud to be there. We started in Denver, and then went to San Jose for the rookie showcase, it was real nice weather out there. Then we went back to Denver for the main camp.

MHH: You have a new coach, new GM this year in Ottawa. Has there been any big changes to how the team is run?

Barron: There’s been significant change to how the teams been run, our identity, and how we handle ourselves. Coach André (Tourigny), Mario (Duhamel), and Norm (Milley) run a tight ship, and I’m really happy with how it’s going. The guys are as well. André was with the Avalanche for a couple years, so that’s a good thing for me. It’s a good connection to have, he’s a really good coach and a really good mentor.

MHH: Talking about how well everything is going, you’re on an almost point per game pace, before tonight you had 22 in 23 games, is there anything you’ve been working on over the summer?

Barron: A lot of it has been confidence, but at the same time my physical strength has skyrocketed, I had a real big summer in regards to off ice training, and that’s a huge credit for that. You treat yourself like a pro and that’s what you get. So I’m going to work harder over the summer now.

MHH: Has there been a lot of communication with the team since camp?

Barron: Yeah, actually Brian Willsie (Development Consultant) was here tonight, and I saw Dave Oliver (Director of Player Development) a couple weeks ago. They’ve been out a couple times. It’s all been positive, just keep your head up and work hard.

MHH: I made the mistake of asking readers for questions, if you don’t mind..

Barron: (laughs) Yeah, go ahead.

MHH: Would you rather fight 100 duck sized horses, or one horse sized duck?

Barron: One...horse sized duck. Just because there’s one, and I’d rather have the bigger competition anyway.

MHH: One is an Oshawa Generals fan, and your cousin is (sigh) Memorial Cup winning Cole Cassels, he’s in the pros now (Utica Comets). Do you get any advice from him?

Barron: Yeah Cole lived with me over the summer. We’re real tight and he’s giving me the ups and downs of pro hockey. He’s a huge piece of my life and my hockey career.

MHH: There’s a marching band here at most games in Niagara. Are you in favour of having live bands in the crowd? It’s big in the NCAA, is it something we should bring over?

Barron: You know, I don’t know. It’s rare, but you kind of zone out and don’t hear it. When we were skating out they were practicing in the hall near us so that caught us off guard. It was pretty cool, I wouldn’t mind it being around.

MHH: Finally, are you a real Barron or is it just an honourary title?

Barron: (laughing) I don’t even know! I would assume I’m a real one.

Ontario Hockey League

#21 - Conor Timmins (D) - 1G, 4A, +6

Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds - 20-3-2-0

Nov. 22nd: vs Sudbury Wolves

W 4-3 - 0G, 1A, +3

Nov. 24th: vs Kitchener Rangers

W 8-2 - 0G, 3A, +3

Nov. 25th: vs Peterborough Petes

W 8-3 - 1G, 0A

The Greyhounds defender had a big weekend, five points in three games, as they tried to take over top spot in the OHL, and showed their dominance over some Eastern Conference teams.

#19 - Travis Barron (F) - 0G, 0A, -3

Ottawa 67’s - 13-11-1-1

Nov. 23rd: @ Erie Otters

W 5-4 SO - No Points

Nov. 24th: @ Niagara IceDogs

L 3-2 - 0G, 0A, -1

Nov. 25th: @ Hamilton Bulldogs

L 6-2 - 0G, 0A, -2

Barron and the 67’s had a long road trip to go through, taking home only two out of six points.

Western Hockey League

#21 - Nick Henry (D) - 1G, 2A, +1

Regina Pats - 13-12-2-0

Nov. 22nd: @ Seattle Thunderbirds

L 6-3 - 0G, 0A, -2

Nov. 24th: @ Tri-City Americans

L 6-0 - No Points

Nov. 25th: @ Spokane Chiefs

L 7-3 - 1G, 2A, +3

Henry and the Pats didn’t have a great road trip down to Washington, but Nick did pick up three points against Spokane.

#28 - Josh Anderson (D) - 0G, 0A, +1

Prince George Cougars -9-12-2-2

Nov. 21st: vs Medicine Hat Tigers

L 7-4 - No Points

Nov. 22nd: vs Medicine Hat Tigers

L 7-3 - Did Not Play

Nov. 25th: @ Kamloops Blazers

L 4-3 - 0G, 0A, +1

Anderson played as well as the Cougars results. No points and now Prince George is at the bottom of the Western Conference.

#14 - Ty Lewis (F) - 2G, 2A, +4

Brandon Wheat Kings - 15-7-0-1

Nov. 24th: @ Saskatoon Blades

L 6-5 - 1G, 2A, +2

Nov. 25th: @ Swift Current Broncos

W 3-2 OT - 1G, 0A, +2

Two very close games for the Wheat Kings, and Lewis averaged 2 points per game over the weekend.

Junior A

#4 - Nick Leivermann (D) - 1G, 1A

Penticton Vees, BCHL - 17-5-1-2

Nov. 22nd: @ Trail Smoke Eaters

W 2-1 - No Points

Nov. 24th: vs Salmon Arm Silverbacks

W 3-2 OT - 1G, 0A

Nov. 25th: @ Chilliwack Chiefs

W 2-0 - 0G, 1A

Leivermann helped the Vees win two of their three victories over the weekend.

USHL

#5 - Nathan Clurman (D) - 0G, 0A, -2

Tri-City Storm - 12-4-0-0

Nov. 22nd: @ Lincoln Stars

W 3-2 - 0G, 0A, -1

Nov. 24th: @ Sioux City Musketeers

W 3-2 OT - 0G, 0A, -1

Nov. 25th: @ Siox Falls Stampede

L 4-2 - No Points

Clurman did his best from the Storm blueline, but couldn’t keep the opponents from scoring.

NCAA

#16 - Cale Makar (D) - 0G, 2A, +5

UMass-Amherst Minutemen

Overall: 7-6 / Conference: 2-3

Nov. 24th: @ Quinnipac

W 2-1 - 0G, 0A, +2

Nov. 25th: vs Quinnipac

W 6-3 - 0G, 2A, +3

Makar had a great weekend for a college defender, and added two assists in their home win over Qunnipac.

#25 - Denis Smirnov (F) - Did Not Play

Penn State Lions

Overall: 8-7-1 / Conference: 3-4-1

Nov. 24th: vs Michigan State

W 7-2 - Did Not Play

Nov. 25th: vs Michigan State

T 2-2 - Did Not Play

Smirnov is still out of the line up with an unspecified illness.

#26 - Cameron Morrison (F) - 0G, 3A, +3

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Overall: 12-3-1 / Conference: 6-0-0

Nov. 24th: vs Minnesota

W 1-0 - No Points

Nov. 25th: vs Minnesota

W 5-2 - 0G, 3A, +3

Highlights from tonight's 5-2 win as the Irish sweep the Gophers to move the winning streak to 9⃣ and remain undefeated in @B1GHockey play! pic.twitter.com/hONQZA2Ix4 — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) November 26, 2017

The Fighting Irish won both games against Minnesota, and Morrison assisted three times as they beat up the Gophers 5-2.

#15 - Shane Bowers (F) - No Points

Boston University Terriers

Overall: 6-8-1 / Conference: 4-4-1

Nov. 25th: @ Cornell

L 4-3 - No Points

In a one game week, the Terriers lost, and Bowers came out pointless.