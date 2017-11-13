Colorado Avalanche prospect Spencer Martin named AHL Player of the Week

Spencer Martin continues to impress with the San Antonio Rampage

Earlier today, Colorado Avalanche prospect Spencer Martin was named the AHL Player of the Week. The 22-year old netminder went 2-0 this week while stopping 73 of the 74 shots he faced.

Friday night, Martin turned aside all 39 shots he faced, against the Rockford IceHogs, giving him his first shutout of the season in the 6-0 Rampage victory. Then on Saturday, Martin stopped 34 of the 35 shots against as the Rampage beat the Chicago Wolves 2-1.

The two victories over the weekend put San Antonio alone in second place in the AHL’s Western Conference.

Spencer has been great this season for the San Antonio Rampage posting a 6-1-1 record while putting up a .934 sv%.

After spending a chunk of last season up with the Avalanche thanks to an injury to Semyon Varlamov, Spencer has settled in nicely with the Rampage this season. The stability has shown to be a blessing as Martin is having his best professional season - by a wide margin.

With the acquisition of Andrew Hammond in the Matt Duchene trade, Martin will likely need to see two injuries before he’s called up to the NHL this season. That is a very good thing as his development will likely benefit most from the stability of being the starting goalie in one place all year.