Colorado Avalanche recall Tyson Jost

Tyson Jost will be rejoining the Avalanche after four games in the AHL.

It looks like Tyson Jost is ready to re-join the Colorado Avalanche. Late Sunday night, the Avs announced that they have recalled their 2016 first round pick from the San Antonio Rampage.

After being hurt and battling through a couple nagging injuries earlier in the season, Tyson Jost was sent down to the AHL a little more than a week ago in order for him to get his game legs back.

In four games with the Rampage, Jost had only one assist but he has obviously shown the Avalanche enough to get another chance in the lineup. The Avs rookie will join the team in time to get in a couple practices before getting back into the lineup against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.

Through the first six games of his rookie season, Jost has only two points and has had a hard time finding room in the team’s top-9 forwards. That will likely change with the recent departure of Matt Duchene. Jost will now likely get a chance to play center - his natural position - while logging a few more minutes and continuing to play a big role on the team’s penalty kill.

We have recalled Tyson Jost from the San Antonio Rampage.#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/KNW6mUeTbI — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) November 27, 2017

This move comes after Andrew Hammond was re-assigned to the AHL earlier in the day. The third-string goalie who acted as Jonathan Bernie’s backup this week will be returned to the Bellville Senators.

This is a very good sign as it means that Semyon Varlamov has recovered from the illness that has plagued him over the past week. Expect to see Varly between the pipes Wednesday night.